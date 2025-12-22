BUMA Australia Secures AU$740 Million Multi-Year Contract Extension with Whitehaven at Blackwater Mine Through 2030

PR NewsWire | Dec 22 2025

BUMA Australia Pty Ltd ("BUMA Australia"), a wholly owned subsidiary of PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama ("BUMA"), under PT BUMA Internasional Grup Tbk ("BUMA International Group"; IDX: DOID), has secured a multi-year contract extension valued at approximately AU$740 million with Blackwater Operations Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Whitehaven Coal Mining Limited, to provide pre-strip mining services at the Blackwater Mine in Queensland, Australia , through to 2030.

The extension reinforces BUMA Australia’s role as a long-term mining partner with deep technical expertise at one of Australia’s largest and most complex open-cut metallurgical coal mines.

The contract renewal highlights BUMA Australia’s proven operational excellence and strong safety performance while supporting local employment, community programs, and inclusion initiatives across Central Queensland .

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BUMA Australia Pty Ltd ("BUMA Australia"), a wholly owned subsidiary of PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama ("BUMA") under PT BUMA Internasional Grup Tbk ("BUMA International Group, IDX: DOID"), today announced a multi-year contract extension valued at approximately AU$740 million with Blackwater Operations Pty Ltd ("Blackwater"), a subsidiary of Whitehaven Coal Mining Limited ("Whitehaven"). The extension secures BUMA Australia’s operations at the Blackwater Mine in Central Queensland’s Bowen Basin, one of Australia’s largest open-cut metallurgical coal operations, through to June 2030, cementing BUMA Australia’s role as a long-term partner delivering extensive pre-strip operations at the site.



BUMA Australia’s operations at the Blackwater mine

Johan Ballot, CEO of BUMA Australia, stated, "This extension underscores Whitehaven’s confidence in BUMA Australia to deliver safely and efficiently at scale across one of Queensland’s largest metallurgical-coal operations. Our understanding of site conditions, strong local team, and consistent results enable us to sustain productivity while contributing to the long-term success of the Blackwater Mine."

Located 20 kilometers south of the township of Blackwater, the mine spans an 80-kilometre strike length across multiple pits and remains a key economic driver in Central Queensland. BUMA Australia, together with its Predecessor Operations, has delivered mining services at Blackwater since 2012, employing approximately 390 permanent personnel and drawing on experience with the site’s complex geology. The company upholds industry-leading safety performance and leverages advanced monitoring systems, both third party and in-house for predictive maintenance and real-time fleet optimization.

"This renewed partnership with Whitehaven strengthens our portfolio of Tier-1 operations and reinforces BUMA’s reputation for delivering sustainable, world-class performance," said Iwan Fuad Salim, Director of BUMA International Group. "It enhances the Group’s earnings visibility and cash-flow stability through long-term partnerships with high-quality clients, while supporting our broader growth and diversification strategy."

Beyond operations, BUMA Australia continues to generate local and social value across Central Queensland. At Blackwater, the company actively supports local initiatives through job creation, skills training, and its dedicated First Nations employment program. Its sponsorship of regional sporting teams and community events continues to foster local connections and contributes to long-term resilience.

About PT BUMA Internasional Grup Tbk (BUMA International Group)

Established in 1990, PT BUMA Internasional Grup Tbk (BUMA International Group) is a globally diversified mining holding company with operations across Indonesia, Australia, and the United States. The Group operates under four key business pillars: Mining Services, Mine Ownership, Social Enterprise, and Technology.

At the core of its Mining Services operations is PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (BUMA), one of the largest mining services providers in Indonesia and Australia (operating under its fully owned subsidiary, BUMA Australia Pty Ltd). The Group transformed its business as a mine owner in 2024 with the acquisition of Atlantic Carbon Group, Inc. (ACG), and positioning itself as the leading producer of ultra-high-grade anthracite in the United States. The Group further strengthened its mine ownership portfolio by acquiring Dawson Complex, one of the largest metallurgical coal mines in Australia, in November 2024 (subject to regulatory approvals and pre-emptive rights, with completion targeted in 2025).

Expanding its diversification, the Group entered the future-facing commodities sector in 2024 by acquiring a stake in 29Metals Limited, an Australian-based copper and base metals mining company. The Group has also invested in AIM-listed Asiamet Resources Limited for its flagship BKM Copper Project in Central Kalimantan. The Group’s other portfolios include PT Bukit Teknologi Digital (BTech), focusing on developing deep learning technologies aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, reducing emissions, and minimizing Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) risks, and PT BISA Ruang Nuswantara (BIRU), a social enterprise dedicated to education, vocational training, and promoting a circular economy.

Headquartered in Jakarta, BUMA International Group is publicly listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX: DOID) and employs over 13,000 people worldwide. In June 2025, the company was once again recognized among the Top 200 in the FORTUNE Southeast Asia 500, underscoring its position as one of the region’s largest companies by revenue.

About BUMA Australia Pty Ltd (BUMA Australia)

BUMA Australia provides end-to-end mining and rehabilitation services. Founded in 2021, BUMA Australia emerged as a prominent mining contractor through the acquisition of Downer’s Open Cut Mining East business (Predecessor Operations). This acquisition encompassed the transition of personnel, mining services contracts, assets, systems, and intellectual property, ensuring the continuation of a 100-year legacy in Australia.

