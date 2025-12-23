ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-12-25

Daily Market Reports | Dec 23 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.270
|9.00%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|4.200
|-2.78%
|GMG – GOODMAN GROUP
|31.630
|8.25%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|24.800
|-2.75%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|9.400
|7.80%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.570
|-2.56%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|7.010
|6.37%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|3.000
|-2.28%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|11.130
|6.00%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|7.040
|-2.09%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|2.940
|5.76%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.370
|-2.07%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|1.795
|5.59%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|17.360
|-1.98%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.235
|5.11%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|5.100
|-1.92%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|232.170
|4.44%
|EVT – EVT LIMITED
|13.100
|-1.87%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.320
|4.35%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|14.520
|-1.76%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.180
|4.24%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.070
|-1.67%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.415
|3.75%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|5.670
|-1.56%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.170
|3.59%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|12.700
|-1.55%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.595
|3.24%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|97.840
|-1.47%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|80.010
|3.11%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|2.160
|-1.37%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|17.390
|3.08%
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|4.310
|-1.37%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.170
|3.03%
|CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED
|2.900
|-1.36%
|RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
|35.510
|2.90%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|2.190
|-1.35%
|NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED
|23.910
|2.84%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.470
|-1.22%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.185
|2.78%
|AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED
|8.850
|-1.12%
