ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-12-25

Daily Market Reports | Dec 23 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.270 9.00% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.200 -2.78% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 31.630 8.25% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 24.800 -2.75% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.400 7.80% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.570 -2.56% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 7.010 6.37% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.000 -2.28% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 11.130 6.00% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 7.040 -2.09% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 2.940 5.76% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.370 -2.07% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.795 5.59% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 17.360 -1.98% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.235 5.11% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 5.100 -1.92% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 232.170 4.44% EVT – EVT LIMITED 13.100 -1.87% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.320 4.35% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 14.520 -1.76% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.180 4.24% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.070 -1.67% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.415 3.75% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 5.670 -1.56% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 3.170 3.59% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 12.700 -1.55% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.595 3.24% XYZ – BLOCK INC 97.840 -1.47% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 80.010 3.11% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.160 -1.37% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 17.390 3.08% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 4.310 -1.37% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.170 3.03% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 2.900 -1.36% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 35.510 2.90% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.190 -1.35% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 23.910 2.84% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 6.470 -1.22% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 2.78% AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED 8.850 -1.12%

