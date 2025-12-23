PR NewsWire | Dec 23 2025

Exciting Announcement Right Before Christmas

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fox ESS, a leading renewable energy solution provider, is thrilled to announce its partnership with five-time Olympic Champion Ian Thorpe as the company’s brand ambassador in Australia, just in time for Christmas. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Fox ESS, aligning Ian’s values of excellence with the brand’s commitment to delivering reliable renewable energy solutions to homes and businesses across Australia.



Fox ESS Signs Olympic Champion Ian Thorpe as Australian Brand Ambassador

Ian Thorpe is known for being a passionate environmental advocate and philanthropist, encouraging environmentally responsible behaviour among Australians. His commitment to green initiatives, such as using renewable energy, aligns perfectly with Fox ESS’s mission to eliminate barriers between families and access to clean, independent energy. Ian’s name evokes agility, performance, and trust—qualities that reflect Fox ESS’s dedication:

Lighter: Continuously innovating to offer lighter products for effortless installation.

Quicker: With a local service team ensuring rapid response times and modular product designs for faster set-ups.

Higher: Delivering higher performance, efficiency, and trust.

"Every time I jump into the water, I know that swimming faster isn’t easy," said Ian Thorpe, Olympic Champion and Fox ESS Brand Ambassador. "I’ve always believed in pushing boundaries and striving for excellence, both in sports and in life. That same mindset applies to our journey towards sustainable living for the sake of our planet. Australia is leading the way in the clean energy transition, and together with Fox ESS, we can embrace a greener, more efficient lifestyle."

In 2025, Fox ESS was recognised as the number one residential energy storage provider in Europe by S&P Global Energy. As the brand rapidly grow in the Australian market, they focused on maximising the benefits of local initiatives like the Cheaper Home Batteries Program. Ian Thorpe as their ambassador reflects their ambition to champion the clean energy sector in the region.

Michael Zhu, CEO of Fox ESS, stated: "Ian Thorpe is a true legend—his career has redefined speed, performance, and resilience on the world stage. Our people are our greatest strength, and we’re honoured to welcome Ian to the Fox ESS family. Together, we look forward to helping Australians live better with independent, clean energy solutions that pave the way for a more sustainable future."

With Ian Thorpe on board, Fox ESS is set to share inspiring stories and practical insights, helping Australians unlock the full benefits of advanced clean energy solutions. Stay tuned for more exciting content in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://au.fox-ess.com

About Fox ESS

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Wenzhou, China, Fox ESS is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D, production, sales, and service of renewable energy power equipment, with a strong focus on advanced power electronics. Committed to global growth, Fox ESS is on track to establish a presence in 70+ countries and regions by the end of 2025, and over 200 partnerships driving innovation across Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Oceania. Guided by a customer-first philosophy, we deliver high-efficiency renewable energy solutions worldwide through innovation and exceptional value.

