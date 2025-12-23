Queensland Supreme Court Rules in Favour of BUMA Australia in Contract Mining Agreement Dispute

PR NewsWire | Dec 23 2025

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BUMA Australia Pty Ltd ("BUMA Australia"), a wholly owned subsidiary of PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama ("BUMA"), under Indonesian listed holding company PT BUMA Internasional Grup Tbk ("BUMA International Group, IDX: DOID"), announced that the Supreme Court of Queensland has delivered its judgment in BUMA Australia Pty Ltd v Queensland Power Company Pty Ltd & Ors, ruling in favour of BUMA Australia in a contractual dispute arising from a Contract Mining Agreement.

The Court’s decision affirms BUMA Australia’s entitlement to payment of outstanding invoiced amounts and end-of-contract reconciliation sums, to be determined in accordance with the Contract Mining Agreement.

In its judgment, the Court considered several key commercial issues, including the interpretation of contractual variations for additional hired mining fleets, the methodology for calculating end-of-contract reconciliation, and claims associated with coal quality and related payment entitlements. On these matters, the Court accepted BUMA Australia’s interpretation of the relevant contractual provisions.

BUMA Australia welcomes the Court’s decision, which reflects the Company’s commitment to delivering services in accordance with its contractual obligations.

Financial Impact

The final amount to be received will be determined following the completion of post-judgment processes, including contractual reconciliation in line with the Court’s findings, and is expected to be material. Subject to the completion of these processes, the Company expects to recognise the outcome in its financial statements for the first quarter of 2026.

The judgment remains subject to appeal, and BUMA Australia will continue to assess its implications in line with applicable accounting and governance requirements.

