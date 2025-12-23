Queensland Supreme Court Rules in Favour of BUMA Australia in Contract Mining Agreement Dispute

PR NewsWire | Dec 23 2025

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BUMA Australia Pty Ltd ("BUMA Australia"), a wholly owned subsidiary of PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama ("BUMA"), under Indonesian listed holding company PT BUMA Internasional Grup Tbk ("BUMA International Group, IDX: DOID"), announced that the Supreme Court of Queensland has delivered its judgment in BUMA Australia Pty Ltd v Queensland Power Company Pty Ltd & Ors, ruling in favour of BUMA Australia in a contractual dispute arising from a Contract Mining Agreement.

The Court’s decision affirms BUMA Australia’s entitlement to payment of outstanding invoiced amounts and end-of-contract reconciliation sums, to be determined in accordance with the Contract Mining Agreement.

In its judgment, the Court considered several key commercial issues, including the interpretation of contractual variations for additional hired mining fleets, the methodology for calculating end-of-contract reconciliation, and claims associated with coal quality and related payment entitlements. On these matters, the Court accepted BUMA Australia’s interpretation of the relevant contractual provisions.

BUMA Australia welcomes the Court’s decision, which reflects the Company’s commitment to delivering services in accordance with its contractual obligations.

Financial Impact

The final amount to be received will be determined following the completion of post-judgment processes, including contractual reconciliation in line with the Court’s findings, and is expected to be material. Subject to the completion of these processes, the Company expects to recognise the outcome in its financial statements for the first quarter of 2026.

The judgment remains subject to appeal, and BUMA Australia will continue to assess its implications in line with applicable accounting and governance requirements.

About PT BUMA Internasional Grup Tbk (BUMA International Group)

Established in 1990, PT BUMA Internasional Grup Tbk (BUMA International Group) is a globally diversified mining holding company with operations across Indonesia, Australia, and the United States. The Group operates under four key business pillars: Mining Services, Mine Ownership, Social Enterprise, and Technology.

At the core of its Mining Services operations is PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (BUMA), one of the largest mining services providers in Indonesia and Australia (operating under its fully owned subsidiary, BUMA Australia Pty Ltd). The Group transformed its business as a mine owner in 2024 with the acquisition of Atlantic Carbon Group, Inc. (ACG), and positioning itself as the leading producer of ultra-high-grade anthracite in the United States. The Group further strengthened its mine ownership portfolio by acquiring Dawson Complex, one of the largest metallurgical coal mines in Australia, in November 2024 (subject to regulatory approvals and pre-emptive rights, with completion targeted in 2025).

Expanding its diversification, the Group entered the future-facing commodities sector in 2024 by acquiring a stake in 29Metals Limited, an Australian-based copper and base metals mining company. The Group has also invested in AIM-listed Asiamet Resources Limited for its flagship BKM Copper Project in Central Kalimantan. The Group’s other portfolios include PT Bukit Teknologi Digital (BTech), focusing on developing deep learning technologies aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, reducing emissions, and minimizing Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) risks, and PT BISA Ruang Nuswantara (BIRU), a social enterprise dedicated to education, vocational training, and promoting a circular economy.

Headquartered in Jakarta, BUMA International Group is publicly listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX: DOID) and employs over 13,000 people worldwide. In June 2025, the company was once again recognized among the Top 200 in the FORTUNE Southeast Asia 500, underscoring its position as one of the region’s largest companies by revenue.

About BUMA Australia Pty Ltd (BUMA Australia)

BUMA Australia provides end-to-end mining and rehabilitation services. Founded in 2021, BUMA Australia emerged as a prominent mining contractor through the acquisition of Downer’s Open Cut Mining East business (Predecessor Operations). This acquisition encompassed the transition of personnel, mining services contracts, assets, systems, and intellectual property, ensuring the continuation of a 100-year legacy in Australia.

