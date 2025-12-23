SDS Australia Unveils Luxury Sauna as Exclusive European Partnership Enters Second Year

PR NewsWire | Dec 23 2025

SYDNEY, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – One year after announcing an exclusive partnership, leading wellness retailer SDS Australia and European sauna manufacturer Auroom have unveiled the Australian release of the Aurea Outdoor Sauna – a luxury-grade sauna that signals a new direction for the Australian wellness market.



The launch marks a major milestone in the partnership, which has gained significant momentum over the past twelve months as demand grows for design-led, architectural saunas rather than mass-produced offerings. According to SDS Australia’s CEO, Michael Doubinski, enquiries are increasingly coming from architects, landscape designers and high-end residential clients seeking sauna solutions that meet architectural standards.

"The Aurea reflects where the market is heading," Doubinski said. "Wellness is no longer an afterthought. Clients want spaces that are considered, durable and visually resolved, something that belongs alongside contemporary architecture."

Designed and crafted in Europe, the Aurea Outdoor Sauna has been conceived as a standalone architectural object. Its sculptural form, premium material palette and precision-engineered construction distinguish it from conventional outdoor saunas currently available in Australia.

The sauna is built using solid European timbers, including a refined thermo-treated exterior and a waxed alder interior, selected for both longevity and tactile warmth. Subtle integrated lighting, multi-level benching and carefully controlled proportions reinforce its positioning as a designed space, rather than a merely utilitarian product.

SDS Australia notes that the release of the Aurea follows a year of strong growth in its collaboration with Auroom, with the brands supplying saunas into premium residential builds, wellness retreats and architect-led projects across Australia.

"A year ago, we spoke about bringing a different level of sauna craftsmanship to Australia," Doubinski said. "The Aurea is a clear expression of that vision and a signal of what’s next."

The Aurea Outdoor Sauna is now available through SDS Australia, further expanding the company’s portfolio of European-made wellness environments aimed at the upper end of the Australian residential and commercial market.

CONTACT: Ben Pollett, benpollett@sdsaustralia.com

