SDS Australia Unveils Luxury Sauna as Exclusive European Partnership Enters Second Year

PR NewsWire | Dec 23 2025

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

SYDNEY, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – One year after announcing an exclusive partnership, leading wellness retailer SDS Australia and European sauna manufacturer Auroom have unveiled the Australian release of the Aurea Outdoor Sauna – a luxury-grade sauna that signals a new direction for the Australian wellness market.

SDS Australia's new luxury-grade Aurea Outdoor Sauna
SDS Australia’s new luxury-grade Aurea Outdoor Sauna

The launch marks a major milestone in the partnership, which has gained significant momentum over the past twelve months as demand grows for design-led, architectural saunas rather than mass-produced offerings. According to SDS Australia’s CEO, Michael Doubinski, enquiries are increasingly coming from architects, landscape designers and high-end residential clients seeking sauna solutions that meet architectural standards.

"The Aurea reflects where the market is heading," Doubinski said. "Wellness is no longer an afterthought. Clients want spaces that are considered, durable and visually resolved, something that belongs alongside contemporary architecture."

Designed and crafted in Europe, the Aurea Outdoor Sauna has been conceived as a standalone architectural object. Its sculptural form, premium material palette and precision-engineered construction distinguish it from conventional outdoor saunas currently available in Australia.

The sauna is built using solid European timbers, including a refined thermo-treated exterior and a waxed alder interior, selected for both longevity and tactile warmth. Subtle integrated lighting, multi-level benching and carefully controlled proportions reinforce its positioning as a designed space, rather than a merely utilitarian product.

SDS Australia notes that the release of the Aurea follows a year of strong growth in its collaboration with Auroom, with the brands supplying saunas into premium residential builds, wellness retreats and architect-led projects across Australia.

"A year ago, we spoke about bringing a different level of sauna craftsmanship to Australia," Doubinski said. "The Aurea is a clear expression of that vision and a signal of what’s next."

The Aurea Outdoor Sauna is now available through SDS Australia, further expanding the company’s portfolio of European-made wellness environments aimed at the upper end of the Australian residential and commercial market.

CONTACT: Ben Pollett, benpollett@sdsaustralia.com 

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-12-25

Dec 23 2025 - Daily Market Reports
2
Material Matters: Commodities In 2026

Dec 23 2025 - Commodities
3
Woolworths Shares Eying Next Move Higher

Dec 23 2025 - Technicals
4
Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 23-Dec-2025

Dec 23 2025 - Weekly Reports
5
Uranium Week: Boss, Is The Honeymoon Over?

Dec 23 2025 - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-11-2025

Nov 28 2025 - Australia
2
Compare The Pair: Woodside Versus Santos

Dec 08 2025 - Commodities
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-12-2025

Dec 05 2025 - Australia
4
Will AI Make Us Lazy Investors?

Dec 10 2025 - Book Reviews
5
Video: FNArena Editor On 2025 ASX Bear Market

Dec 19 2025 - Rudi's View
6
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 08, 2025

Dec 08 2025 - Daily Market Reports