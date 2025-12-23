Temu Signs Australian Equipment Safety Pledge to Enhance Consumer Protection

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

SYDNEY, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Temu has joined the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA)’s Equipment Safety Pledge, a new voluntary initiative aimed at strengthening consumer protections and reduce the availability of unsafe or illegal communications devices sold online. Temu is among the founding signatories of the pledge, alongside other major e-commerce platforms, reflecting a shared commitment to consumer safety and regulatory compliance in Australia.

Announced by the ACMA in December 2025, the pledge outlines a series of voluntary commitments aimed at helping prevent the sale of unlawful and non-compliant radiocommunications devices. These products can include dodgy two-way radios, illegal jammers, mobile phone boosters, unauthorised cellular repeaters and various ‘grey market’ mobile phones that may pose risks to public safety or interfere with essential communications services.

"In signing up to this new pledge, these eCommerce sellers are stepping up to help consumers avoid trouble by preventing dodgy devices being sold on their platforms. These sellers have committed to not being a gateway for illegal and non-compliant products," said Samantha Yorke, a Member of the ACMA. "Coming into a peak purchasing period, this pledge identifies those platforms that have committed to reducing the risk of consumers buying illegal devices, including those that can cause harmful interference to crucial public safety services."

ACMA’s Equipment Safety Pledge signatories are committed to:

Stopping the sale of non-compliant and illegal communications devices through proactive detection and removal of listings

Cooperating with the ACMA, including by removing flagged listings within two business days of notification from the ACMA

Raising awareness by educating sellers

Giving consumers clear ways to report listings of dodgy devices

"Temu’s mission is to provide consumers with safe, affordable, and reliable choices," said a Temu spokesperson. "Joining ACMA’s Equipment Safety Pledge as one of its early signatories reinforces our commitment to protecting consumers and supporting a safe and compliant marketplace in Australia."

Since launching in Australia in March 2023, Temu has received positive feedback for offering Australians access to affordable, high-quality products across more than 600 categories. In November 2025, Temu was named the inaugural winner of the People’s Choice Award for Retail Innovation in the 2025 Finder Innovation Awards, as voted by Australian consumers.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms