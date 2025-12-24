ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-12-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED
|3.260
|12.41%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|3.470
|-3.61%
|TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
|5.390
|7.58%
|CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP
|24.520
|-3.20%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|5.560
|7.54%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.580
|-3.01%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.410
|6.82%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|5.850
|-2.82%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.450
|6.46%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|225.680
|-2.80%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|4.380
|6.31%
|DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED.
|9.050
|-2.79%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.360
|5.33%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|12.780
|-2.59%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.960
|4.76%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|6.830
|-2.57%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.670
|4.70%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|22.980
|-2.42%
|LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP
|5.290
|4.55%
|CSL – CSL LIMITED
|171.480
|-2.38%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.120
|4.35%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|2.880
|-2.37%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|3.130
|4.33%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|2.070
|-2.36%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.370
|4.24%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|112.780
|-2.32%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|19.660
|3.86%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|3.810
|-2.31%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.590
|3.51%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|19.690
|-2.23%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.175
|2.94%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|5.290
|-2.22%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|2.100
|2.94%
|CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED
|30.470
|-2.18%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|15.230
|2.70%
|ARF – ARENA REIT
|3.610
|-2.17%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|7.160
|2.43%
|DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED
|4.160
|-2.12%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|11.400
|2.43%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.935
|-2.09%
