ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-12-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.260 12.41% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 3.470 -3.61% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 5.390 7.58% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 24.520 -3.20% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.560 7.54% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.580 -3.01% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.410 6.82% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.850 -2.82% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.450 6.46% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 225.680 -2.80% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.380 6.31% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 9.050 -2.79% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.360 5.33% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.780 -2.59% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.960 4.76% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.830 -2.57% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.670 4.70% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 22.980 -2.42% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 5.290 4.55% CSL – CSL LIMITED 171.480 -2.38% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.120 4.35% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.880 -2.37% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.130 4.33% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 2.070 -2.36% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.370 4.24% XRO – XERO LIMITED 112.780 -2.32% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 19.660 3.86% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.810 -2.31% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.590 3.51% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.690 -2.23% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.175 2.94% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.290 -2.22% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 2.100 2.94% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 30.470 -2.18% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 15.230 2.70% ARF – ARENA REIT 3.610 -2.17% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 7.160 2.43% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.160 -2.12% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 11.400 2.43% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.935 -2.09%

