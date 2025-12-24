ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-12-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.260 12.41% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 3.470 -3.61%
TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 5.390 7.58% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 24.520 -3.20%
IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.560 7.54% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.580 -3.01%
BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.410 6.82% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.850 -2.82%
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.450 6.46% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 225.680 -2.80%
PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.380 6.31% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 9.050 -2.79%
CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.360 5.33% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.780 -2.59%
HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.960 4.76% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.830 -2.57%
LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.670 4.70% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 22.980 -2.42%
LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 5.290 4.55% CSL – CSL LIMITED 171.480 -2.38%
BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.120 4.35% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.880 -2.37%
MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.130 4.33% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 2.070 -2.36%
VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.370 4.24% XRO – XERO LIMITED 112.780 -2.32%
WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 19.660 3.86% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.810 -2.31%
QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.590 3.51% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.690 -2.23%
BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.175 2.94% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.290 -2.22%
BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 2.100 2.94% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 30.470 -2.18%
CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 15.230 2.70% ARF – ARENA REIT 3.610 -2.17%
TUA – TUAS LIMITED 7.160 2.43% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.160 -2.12%
SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 11.400 2.43% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.935 -2.09%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-12-25

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Favourites For 2026

11:00 AM - Rudi's View
3
Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Oil

10:40 AM - Technicals
4
Next Month At A Glance – Dec 24 – Jan 30, 2026

10:38 AM - Weekly Reports
5
Investing For Beginners: Understanding The ASX And How To Start

10:20 AM - FYI

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-11-2025

Nov 28 2025 - Australia
2
Compare The Pair: Woodside Versus Santos

Dec 08 2025 - Commodities
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-12-2025

Dec 05 2025 - Australia
4
Will AI Make Us Lazy Investors?

Dec 10 2025 - Book Reviews
5
Video: FNArena Editor On 2025 ASX Bear Market

Dec 19 2025 - Rudi's View
6
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 08, 2025

Dec 08 2025 - Daily Market Reports