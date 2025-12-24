Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Favourites For 2026

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 11:00 AM

Line up of Conviction Calls, Best Buys and most favoured sector picks for the year ahead.

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor

This is the final update for 2025 (we are now officially on a well-deserved break).

For those subscribers looking to review their stock picks and portfolio allocations for the year ahead, we trust the overview below provides an abundance in inspiration and ideas.

The FNArena service returns (gradually) from January 8 onwards.

Best Wishes to All.

Best Buys & Conviction Calls

Bell Potter’s Stock Picks For 2026

Analysts at Bell Potter have chosen the following:

Listed Investment Companies

Mirrabooka Investments ((MIR))

MFF Capital Investments ((MFF))

Whitefield Income ((WHI))

Agricultural & FMCG

Bega Cheese ((BGA))

Rural Funds Group ((RFF))

Elders ((ELD))

Technology

Life360 ((360))

WiseTech Global ((WTC))

Car Group ((CAR))

Diversified Financials

Cuscal ((CCL))

Generation Development Group ((GDG))

Regal Partners ((RPL))

Real Estate

Aspen Group ((APZ))

Centuria Industrial REIT ((CIP))

Region Group ((RGN))

Retail

Universal Store ((UNI))

Harvey Norman ((HVN))

Adore Beauty ((ABY))

Healthcare

Integral Diagnostics ((IDX))

Telix Pharmaceuticals ((TLX))

Pro Medicus ((PME))

Utilities & Renewable Energy

Frontier Energy ((FHE))

LGI ((LGI))

Mining & Industrial Services

Develop Global ((DVP))

IPD Group ((IPG))

Duratec ((DUR))

Gold

Evolution Mining ((EVN))

Minerals 260 ((MI6))

Ballard Mining ((BM1))

Ausgold ((AUC))

Base Metals

Aeris Resources ((AIS))

Nickel Industries ((NIC))

Strategic Minerals & Processing Technologies

Alpha HPA ((A4N))

IperionX ((IPX))

Titomic ((TTT))

Defence

Elsight ((ELS))

Electro Optic Systems ((EOS))

Lithium

Liontown ((LTR))

Ioneer ((INR))

Energy

Paladin Energy ((PDN))

Rare Earths & Niobium

Viridis Mining & Minerals ((VMM))

WA1 Resources ((WA1))