Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 26 December 2025

Weekly Reports | 7:51 AM

Our top ten news stories from 18 December 2025 to 25 December 2025.

Our top ten news from 18 December 2025 to 25 December 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Video: FNArena Editor On 2025 ASX Bear Market

Friday 19 December 2025

We asked, you sent in your questions, then we sat down for one final video session to close off 2025. With AI summary for a quick read

2 – The Short Report – 18 Dec 2025

Thursday 18 December 2025

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

3 – In Brief: Carma, Intelligent Monitoring, Steadfast

Friday 19 December 2025

In Brief delivers an IPO disruptor in the used vehicle market with commercial security acquisitions boosting another small cap, and Steadfast rolling on with add-on M&A

4 – Ai: The Dawn of the Humanoid Robot Economy

Friday 19 December 2025

The development of humanoid robots is moving more mainstream, yet the household deployment could be 20-years away

5 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 19-12-25

Monday 22 December 2025

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

6 – Uranium Week: Boss, Is The Honeymoon Over?

Tuesday 23 December 2025

Paladin and Boss Energy’s share price roller-coaster has upended some investors as Langer Heinrich and Honeymoon move in contrasting directions

7 – Energy One Powering Modern Energy Markets

Monday 22 December 2025

The growing complexity of global energy market grids necessities better, smarter and more data complex management tools, a tailwind for Energy One

8 – ASIC Watch: Ai Governance Tax Hits Insurers

Monday 22 December 2025

Australia’s general insurers face a new mandatory cost –the “AI Governance Tax”– forcing billions in defensive spending to meet FAR compliance and avoid algorithmic bias penalties before they can capture AI efficiency gains

9 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 19-12-25

Friday 19 December 2025

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

10 – Rudi’s View: AI, Small Caps & Resources In 2026

Thursday 18 December 2025

The latest updates on Conviction Calls, Best Buys, strategy focus, and preferred stock picks for 2026

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

