Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 26 December 2025

Our top ten news stories from 18 December 2025 to 25 December 2025.

1 – Video: FNArena Editor On 2025 ASX Bear Market Friday 19 December 2025 We asked, you sent in your questions, then we sat down for one final video session to close off 2025. With AI summary for a quick read

2 – The Short Report – 18 Dec 2025 Thursday 18 December 2025 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

3 – In Brief: Carma, Intelligent Monitoring, Steadfast Friday 19 December 2025 In Brief delivers an IPO disruptor in the used vehicle market with commercial security acquisitions boosting another small cap, and Steadfast rolling on with add-on M&A

4 – Ai: The Dawn of the Humanoid Robot Economy Friday 19 December 2025 The development of humanoid robots is moving more mainstream, yet the household deployment could be 20-years away

5 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 19-12-25 Monday 22 December 2025 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

6 – Uranium Week: Boss, Is The Honeymoon Over? Tuesday 23 December 2025 Paladin and Boss Energy’s share price roller-coaster has upended some investors as Langer Heinrich and Honeymoon move in contrasting directions

7 – Energy One Powering Modern Energy Markets Monday 22 December 2025 The growing complexity of global energy market grids necessities better, smarter and more data complex management tools, a tailwind for Energy One

8 – ASIC Watch: Ai Governance Tax Hits Insurers Monday 22 December 2025 Australia’s general insurers face a new mandatory cost –the “AI Governance Tax”– forcing billions in defensive spending to meet FAR compliance and avoid algorithmic bias penalties before they can capture AI efficiency gains

9 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 19-12-25 Friday 19 December 2025 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

10 – Rudi’s View: AI, Small Caps & Resources In 2026 Thursday 18 December 2025 The latest updates on Conviction Calls, Best Buys, strategy focus, and preferred stock picks for 2026

