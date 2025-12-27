The Market In Numbers – 27 Dec 2025

Australia | Dec 27 2025

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 24 Dec 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13522.470 1.00% 0.25% 1.73% 3.14% 7.30% All Ordinaries 9096.20 2.50% 1.99% -0.43% 8.02% 3.68% S&P ASX 200 8795.70 2.45% 2.11% -0.60% 7.80% 2.97% S&P ASX 300 8756.80 2.51% 2.13% -0.52% 8.12% 3.34% Communication Services 1749.60 1.47% -2.65% -6.01% 7.51% -5.58% Consumer Discretionary 4020.80 1.65% -1.69% -11.01% 2.80% -2.95% Consumer Staples 11623.90 0.70% -2.68% -1.02% -1.23% -4.08% Energy 8388.00 0.86% -2.35% 0.66% -2.72% -3.31% Financials 9383.30 2.89% 4.34% -1.99% 8.93% -1.53% Health Care 34422.80 1.49% -5.19% -8.00% -23.31% -17.26% Industrials 8518.10 1.97% -0.87% 0.56% 11.40% 2.40% Info Technology 2200.30 3.45% -7.16% -24.84% -19.72% -24.15% Materials 21352.10 2.64% 7.20% 13.48% 32.42% 34.64% Real Estate 4037.50 4.42% 3.06% -0.44% 7.34% 3.56% Utilities 9717.60 0.51% -1.41% -2.92% 7.58% 6.30% A-REITs 1860.50 4.53% 3.25% -0.14% 8.27% 3.89% All Technology Index 3447.80 3.44% -6.07% -18.43% -9.40% -14.74% Banks 4086.10 3.06% 5.63% -0.64% 13.30% 1.58% Gold Index 19133.70 3.85% 8.64% 18.99% 127.14% 65.56% Metals & Mining 7341.30 2.90% 7.84% 13.75% 39.69% 40.62%

The World

Index 24 Dec 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9889.22 1.18% 1.74% 5.76% 21.00% 12.88% DAX30 24340.06 1.58% 2.11% 1.92% 22.26% 1.80% Hang Seng 25774.14 1.20% -0.33% -4.03% 28.49% 7.07% Nikkei 225 50412.87 1.82% 0.32% 12.20% 26.37% 24.51% NZ50 13522.470 1.00% 0.25% 1.73% 3.14% 7.30% DJIA 48442.41 1.16% 1.52% 4.41% 13.86% 9.86% S&P500 6909.79 2.80% 0.89% 3.31% 17.48% 11.36% Nasdaq Comp 23561.84 3.83% 0.84% 3.98% 22.01% 15.67%

Metals & Minerals

Index 24 Dec 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4519.35 4.34% 7.87% 17.05% 72.05% 36.85% Silver (oz) 71.60 12.45% 34.68% 52.18% 136.92% 97.78% Copper (lb) 5.5653 3.74% 7.80% 13.44% 35.85% 9.22% Aluminium (lb) 1.3373 2.28% 4.03% 10.01% 16.99% 13.41% Nickel (lb) 6.7532 4.08% 1.89% -1.20% -5.48% -0.97% Zinc (lb) 1.4067 2.16% 2.65% 5.28% 4.10% 11.42% Uranium (lb) weekly 81.00 4.99% 7.14% -2.11% 12.50% 2.99% Iron Ore (t) 106.95 0.55% 2.22% 1.52% 2.99% 13.19%

Energy

Index 24 Dec 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 58.49 6.25% -1.03% -7.36% -15.82% -10.73% Brent Crude 62.49 6.19% -0.68% -6.37% -13.88% -6.45%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

