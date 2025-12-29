ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-12-25

Daily Market Reports | Dec 29 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.950 21.17% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 25.170 -6.40%
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.800 18.37% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.030 -6.16%
IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.445 7.23% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.920 -6.11%
CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.560 5.95% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.130 -4.86%
ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.375 5.77% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.440 -4.71%
A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.780 5.41% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.530 -3.99%
RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.080 3.01% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 4.170 -3.47%
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.580 2.92% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.810 -3.10%
CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 10.570 2.52% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.760 -2.89%
SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 11.660 2.28% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 13.500 -2.88%
S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.590 2.28% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.130 -2.84%
XYZ – BLOCK INC 98.680 2.26% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.370 -2.84%
CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.270 2.25% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 2.840 -2.74%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.320 2.15% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 27.790 -2.70%
CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 15.520 1.90% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 -2.70%
ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 5.930 1.72% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 95.680 -2.65%
GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 7.470 1.63% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 67.100 -2.63%
SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 5.150 1.58% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 17.000 -2.58%
IPH – IPH LIMITED 3.540 1.43% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 23.450 -2.45%
GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.210 1.41% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 2.940 -2.33%

