ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-12-25

Daily Market Reports | Dec 29 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED
|3.950
|21.17%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|25.170
|-6.40%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|5.800
|18.37%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|5.030
|-6.16%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.445
|7.23%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|6.920
|-6.11%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.560
|5.95%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.130
|-4.86%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.375
|5.77%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.440
|-4.71%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.780
|5.41%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|5.530
|-3.99%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|3.080
|3.01%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|4.170
|-3.47%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.580
|2.92%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.810
|-3.10%
|CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED
|10.570
|2.52%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|9.760
|-2.89%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|11.660
|2.28%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|13.500
|-2.88%
|S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED
|3.590
|2.28%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|19.130
|-2.84%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|98.680
|2.26%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.370
|-2.84%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|2.270
|2.25%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|2.840
|-2.74%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.320
|2.15%
|TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
|27.790
|-2.70%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|15.520
|1.90%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.180
|-2.70%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.930
|1.72%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|95.680
|-2.65%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|7.470
|1.63%
|MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|67.100
|-2.63%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|5.150
|1.58%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|17.000
|-2.58%
|IPH – IPH LIMITED
|3.540
|1.43%
|NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED
|23.450
|-2.45%
|GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED
|7.210
|1.41%
|SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED
|2.940
|-2.33%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On