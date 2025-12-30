ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-12-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.400 6.94% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.260 -9.31% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.435 4.74% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.140 -5.73% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.125 4.17% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.360 -5.62% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.180 2.86% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 8.310 -4.92% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.380 2.59% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.360 -4.80% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 25.690 2.07% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.595 -4.78% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.960 2.06% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 16.330 -4.28% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.180 1.87% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 149.150 -4.08% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 13.750 1.85% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.300 -3.95% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 4.020 1.77% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.960 -3.69% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 2.890 1.76% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 12.560 -3.38% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 6.110 1.66% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.430 -3.37% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.460 1.65% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 4.910 -3.35% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.570 1.58% APA – APA GROUP 9.060 -3.31% 360 – LIFE360 INC 33.700 1.57% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.495 -3.24% AMC – AMCOR PLC 12.590 1.53% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.820 -3.19% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 23.060 1.50% BWP – BWP TRUST 3.960 -3.18% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 19.840 1.43% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.235 -3.14% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.545 1.31% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.180 -3.02% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 30.980 1.31% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 3.010 -2.90%

