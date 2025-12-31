ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 31-12-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.135 8.00% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.940 -6.22% APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED 5.790 4.32% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.735 -3.92% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 8.630 3.85% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.060 -3.80% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.440 3.40% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.200 -3.61% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.540 3.25% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.415 -3.49% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.650 2.71% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.460 -3.16% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.780 2.66% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.330 -2.92% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.760 2.60% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.720 -2.86% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.590 2.46% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.070 -2.86% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.835 2.45% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.175 -2.78% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.530 2.34% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.175 -2.78% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.190 2.34% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 5.790 -2.36% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.150 2.22% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.630 -2.26% REH – REECE LIMITED 13.400 2.13% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.320 -2.11% IGO – IGO LIMITED 8.200 2.12% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 21.000 -1.87% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.465 2.09% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 28.430 -1.86% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.240 2.06% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.060 -1.69% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.850 1.95% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 31.450 -1.63% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 17.920 1.88% WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED 2.550 -1.54% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.175 1.73% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 8.130 -1.45%

