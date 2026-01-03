The Market In Numbers – 3 Jan 2026

Australia | Jan 03 2026

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 31 Dec 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
NZ50 13548.360 0.19% 0.44% 1.93% 3.34% 7.50%
All Ordinaries 9022.40 -0.51% 1.16% -1.24% 7.15% 2.84%
S&P ASX 200 8717.10 -0.52% 1.20% -1.49% 6.84% 2.05%
S&P ASX 300 8682.50 -0.51% 1.26% -1.36% 7.21% 2.46%
Communication Services 1740.70 0.17% -3.14% -6.48% 6.96% -6.06%
Consumer Discretionary 3993.00 -0.03% -2.37% -11.63% 2.09% -3.62%
Consumer Staples 11617.70 0.24% -2.73% -1.07% -1.29% -4.13%
Energy 8365.50 0.01% -2.61% 0.39% -2.98% -3.57%
Financials 9336.30 -0.08% 3.82% -2.48% 8.38% -2.02%
Health Care 33790.50 -0.24% -6.93% -9.69% -24.72% -18.78%
Industrials 8425.40 -0.56% -1.95% -0.53% 10.19% 1.28%
Info Technology 2154.10 -1.23% -9.11% -26.42% -21.41% -25.74%
Materials 21121.90 -1.36% 6.04% 12.26% 30.99% 33.19%
Real Estate 3966.20 -1.33% 1.24% -2.19% 5.44% 1.73%
Utilities 9657.70 -0.57% -2.02% -3.52% 6.92% 5.65%
A-REITs 1825.80 -1.34% 1.33% -2.01% 6.25% 1.95%
All Technology Index 3396.50 -0.45% -7.47% -19.64% -10.75% -16.01%
Banks 4068.40 -0.08% 5.18% -1.07% 12.81% 1.14%
Gold Index 18673.10 -2.60% 6.03% 16.12% 121.67% 61.57%
Metals & Mining 7266.90 -1.45% 6.75% 12.60% 38.27% 39.19%

The World

Index 31 Dec 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
FTSE100 9940.71 0.71% 2.27% 6.31% 21.63% 13.47%
DAX30 24490.41 0.62% 2.74% 2.55% 23.01% 2.43%
Hang Seng 25854.60 0.14% -0.02% -3.73% 28.89% 7.40%
Nikkei 225 50339.48 -0.15% 0.17% 12.03% 26.18% 24.33%
DJIA 48367.06 -0.16% 1.36% 4.24% 13.69% 9.69%
S&P500 6896.24 -0.20% 0.69% 3.11% 17.25% 11.14%
Nasdaq Comp 23419.08 -0.61% 0.23% 3.35% 21.27% 14.97%

Metals & Minerals

Index 31 Dec 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
Gold (oz) 4519.35 0.00% 7.87% 17.05% 72.05% 36.85%
Silver (oz) 71.60 0.00% 34.68% 52.18% 136.92% 97.78%
Copper (lb) 5.5653 0.00% 7.80% 13.44% 35.85% 9.22%
Aluminium (lb) 1.3373 0.00% 4.03% 10.01% 16.99% 13.41%
Nickel (lb) 6.7532 0.00% 1.89% -1.20% -5.48% -0.97%
Zinc (lb) 1.4067 0.00% 2.65% 5.28% 4.10% 11.42%
Uranium (lb) weekly 81.00 0.00% 7.14% -2.11% 12.50% 2.99%
Iron Ore (t) 106.95 0.00% 2.22% 1.52% 2.99% 13.19%

Energy

Index 31 Dec 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
West Texas Crude 58.49 0.00% -1.03% -7.36% -15.82% -10.73%
Brent Crude 62.49 0.00% -0.68% -6.37% -13.88% -6.45%




The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

