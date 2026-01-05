ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-01-26

Daily Market Reports | Jan 05 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|9.750
|9.43%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|9.330
|-5.85%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|15.500
|8.39%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|12.960
|-5.75%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.690
|7.27%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.160
|-5.67%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|10.850
|7.11%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|9.610
|-5.32%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|6.190
|6.91%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|2.590
|-5.13%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.330
|6.54%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|9.450
|-5.03%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|12.970
|6.14%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.830
|-4.96%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.230
|6.13%
|ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
|54.610
|-4.56%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.950
|5.56%
|CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED
|3.880
|-3.96%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.530
|5.42%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|2.450
|-3.92%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|84.600
|5.28%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|177.550
|-3.91%
|WOR – WORLEY LIMITED
|13.210
|5.26%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|107.920
|-3.86%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.200
|5.26%
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|4.180
|-3.69%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|6.420
|4.73%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.135
|-3.57%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|2.040
|4.62%
|CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED
|29.810
|-3.43%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.790
|4.32%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|215.300
|-3.29%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.690
|4.32%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|1.780
|-3.26%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|15.130
|4.27%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.510
|-3.21%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.580
|4.09%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|66.370
|-3.18%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.190
|3.91%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.465
|-3.13%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On