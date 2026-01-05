ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-01-26

Daily Market Reports | Jan 05 2026

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 9.750 9.43% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.330 -5.85% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 15.500 8.39% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 12.960 -5.75% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.690 7.27% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.160 -5.67% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.850 7.11% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 9.610 -5.32% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 6.190 6.91% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.590 -5.13% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.330 6.54% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.450 -5.03% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 12.970 6.14% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.830 -4.96% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.230 6.13% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 54.610 -4.56% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.950 5.56% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.880 -3.96% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.530 5.42% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.450 -3.92% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 84.600 5.28% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 177.550 -3.91% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 13.210 5.26% XRO – XERO LIMITED 107.920 -3.86% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 5.26% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 4.180 -3.69% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.420 4.73% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.040 4.62% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 29.810 -3.43% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.790 4.32% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 215.300 -3.29% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.690 4.32% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.780 -3.26% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 15.130 4.27% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.510 -3.21% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.580 4.09% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 66.370 -3.18% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 3.190 3.91% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.465 -3.13%

