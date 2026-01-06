ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-01-26

Daily Market Reports | Jan 06 2026

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 29.540 20.82% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.500 -33.33% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.920 18.43% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 10.760 -5.94% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.940 14.79% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 28.110 -4.58% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.390 11.16% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.175 -4.08% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.840 9.50% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.330 -4.03% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.750 8.70% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 7.180 8.30% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.700 -3.69% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 90.470 6.94% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 15.240 -3.67% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.890 6.77% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 20.940 -3.64% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.820 5.81% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 12.520 -3.40% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.670 5.53% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.725 -3.36% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.970 5.52% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 2.070 -3.27% IGO – IGO LIMITED 8.730 5.05% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 9.120 -3.18% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 15.890 5.02% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.140 -3.09% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.635 4.96% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.830 -3.08% SGH – SGH LIMITED 48.600 4.54% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 2.200 -3.08% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 3.610 4.34% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 11.120 -3.05% XYZ – BLOCK INC 101.580 4.09% 360 – LIFE360 INC 31.000 -3.03% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.130 4.06% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 155.850 -2.95% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 7.500 3.73% APA – APA GROUP 8.770 -2.88%

