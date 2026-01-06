ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-01-26

Daily Market Reports | Jan 06 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice.

|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
|29.540
|20.82%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|6.500
|-33.33%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.920
|18.43%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|10.760
|-5.94%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.940
|14.79%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|28.110
|-4.58%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|2.390
|11.16%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.175
|-4.08%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|4.840
|9.50%
|VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.330
|-4.03%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.750
|8.70%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.130
|-3.70%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|7.180
|8.30%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.700
|-3.69%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|90.470
|6.94%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|15.240
|-3.67%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.890
|6.77%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|20.940
|-3.64%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.820
|5.81%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|12.520
|-3.40%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.670
|5.53%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.725
|-3.36%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|4.970
|5.52%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|2.070
|-3.27%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|8.730
|5.05%
|AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED
|9.120
|-3.18%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|15.890
|5.02%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|3.140
|-3.09%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.635
|4.96%
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|2.830
|-3.08%
|SGH – SGH LIMITED
|48.600
|4.54%
|SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED
|2.200
|-3.08%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|3.610
|4.34%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|11.120
|-3.05%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|101.580
|4.09%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|31.000
|-3.03%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|5.130
|4.06%
|CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
|155.850
|-2.95%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|7.500
|3.73%
|APA – APA GROUP
|8.770
|-2.88%
