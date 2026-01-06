Vietnam Positions for Wellness Growth as BestPrice Travel Unveils 2026 Portfolio

PR NewsWire | Jan 06 2026

SYDNEY, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — BestPrice Travel has announced the launch of its 2026 Wellness Portfolio, a curated collection of wellness and health-focused travel experiences across Vietnam’s most distinctive destinations, as demand for restorative, experience-led travel continues to gain momentum across the Asia-Pacific region.



The MOU signing ceremony between BestPrice Travel (Vietnam) and David Vuong Travel (Australia) took place in Sydney, witnessed by senior leaders of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism

The launch represents a strategic move by BestPrice Travel to support Vietnam’s growing profile as a competitive wellness destination in Asia-Pacific, responding to shifting traveller preferences toward journeys that combine wellbeing, cultural depth and nature-based experiences.

The portfolio was officially unveiled during the Vietnam Tourism Roadshow 2025 in Melbourne and Sydney, hosted by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), and attended by hundreds of Australian travel trade professionals, tourism stakeholders and media. The announcement reflects a broader industry transition away from traditional sightseeing toward travel experiences centred on health, mindfulness and meaningful local engagement.

Responding to Asia-Pacific’s Growing Appetite for Wellness Travel

Wellness tourism has rapidly evolved from a niche segment into a key growth driver within the global travel industry. Across Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific market, travellers are increasingly prioritising experiences that support physical wellbeing, mental balance and emotional restoration, while still offering strong cultural and destination-led narratives.

Vietnam’s combination of traditional healing practices, diverse natural environments and expanding eco-luxury accommodation sector positions the country well to meet this demand. However, access to structured, agent-ready wellness products from the region has remained limited for many international travel professionals.

BestPrice Travel’s 2026 Wellness Portfolio has been developed to address this gap, offering a commercially viable and operationally reliable collection that aligns with international standards of service, safety and consistency.

A Curated Wellness Journey Across Vietnam

The portfolio spans several of Vietnam’s most established and emerging wellness destinations, including Quang Ninh, Hoi An, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and features a broad range of wellness-led experiences such as:

Traditional Vietnamese healing therapies grounded in long-standing medical and spiritual practices

Mineral hot springs and thermal wellness retreats

Eco-luxury spa resorts integrated with natural landscapes

Meditation, mindfulness and spiritual renewal programmes

Coastal and island-based wellness escapes

Rather than focusing on standalone spa offerings, the portfolio emphasises holistic wellness journeys, integrating accommodation, cuisine, cultural interaction and natural surroundings into a cohesive travel experience.

Built for International Travel Trade Partners

As a long-term strategic and media partner of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, BestPrice Travel has developed the 2026 Wellness Portfolio with international travel agents, tour operators and media partners in mind.

Key trade-focused features include:

Competitive net rates and flexible contracting models

A dedicated B2B support team with in-market expertise

A Sydney -based representative office providing real-time coordination and local market support

Opportunities for co-branded campaigns, curated fam trips and press travel programmes

Beyond wellness, partners also gain access to BestPrice Travel’s broader product ecosystem, including cultural immersion programmes, village stays, trekking and nature experiences, spiritual journeys, dental tourism and integrated "bleisure" travel solutions.

Supporting Vietnam’s Long-Term Wellness Tourism Strategy

With the introduction of the 2026 Wellness Portfolio, BestPrice Travel aims to contribute to Vietnam’s longer-term positioning as a credible and competitive wellness destination within the Asia-Pacific region.

As competition intensifies among established wellness destinations, Vietnam’s strengths—authenticity, accessibility and value—offer a compelling alternative for travellers seeking culturally grounded and sustainable experiences.

The portfolio also reflects growing collaboration between private-sector travel companies and national tourism authorities, aligning product development with global travel trends while supporting sustainability and cultural integrity.

About BestPrice Travel

With over 15 years of experience, BestPrice Travel is one of Vietnam’s leading tour operators, specialising in sustainable travel, authentic cultural experiences, and international partnership development. www.bestpricetravel.com

