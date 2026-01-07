ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-01-26

Daily Market Reports | Jan 07 2026

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 15.060 14.52% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.675 -6.42% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.670 8.94% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 10.460 -5.94% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 7.080 8.92% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.560 -4.93% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 6.620 7.64% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.085 -4.82% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.060 6.56% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.000 -4.31% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.010 6.32% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 2.910 -4.28% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.950 6.15% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.450 -3.97% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 11.380 5.57% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 15.380 -3.21% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 22.260 4.95% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.450 -3.16% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 9.450 4.77% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 26.790 -3.08% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 2.030 4.64% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 5.920 -2.95% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 33.500 4.52% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.280 -2.82% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.135 3.85% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 22.860 -2.81% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.080 3.82% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.620 -2.36% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 3.320 3.75% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 30.480 -2.34% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.695 3.73% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 9.830 -2.29% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 18.950 3.72% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.450 -2.28% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.870 3.62% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 2.850 -2.06% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 12.380 3.08% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.860 -2.05% DNL – DYNO NOBEL LIMITED 3.390 3.04% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 40.690 -2.02%

