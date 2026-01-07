ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-01-26

Daily Market Reports | Jan 07 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|15.060
|14.52%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.675
|-6.42%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.670
|8.94%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|10.460
|-5.94%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|7.080
|8.92%
|HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.560
|-4.93%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|6.620
|7.64%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.085
|-4.82%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|4.060
|6.56%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.000
|-4.31%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|1.010
|6.32%
|SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED
|2.910
|-4.28%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.950
|6.15%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.450
|-3.97%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|11.380
|5.57%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|15.380
|-3.21%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|22.260
|4.95%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.450
|-3.16%
|DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED.
|9.450
|4.77%
|MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED
|26.790
|-3.08%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|2.030
|4.64%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|5.920
|-2.95%
|SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED
|33.500
|4.52%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|18.280
|-2.82%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.135
|3.85%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|22.860
|-2.81%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|4.080
|3.82%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.620
|-2.36%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.320
|3.75%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|30.480
|-2.34%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.695
|3.73%
|IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED
|9.830
|-2.29%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|18.950
|3.72%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|9.450
|-2.28%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.870
|3.62%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|2.850
|-2.06%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|12.380
|3.08%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|2.860
|-2.05%
|DNL – DYNO NOBEL LIMITED
|3.390
|3.04%
|NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
|40.690
|-2.02%
