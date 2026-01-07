BLUETTI Debuts Charger 2, the Industry’s First Unified Car & Solar Smart Energy Hub

PR NewsWire | 1:00 PM

SYDNEY, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – At CES 2026, BLUETTI launched Charger 2, the industry’s first unified car and solar smart energy hub, designed to deliver faster, safer, and more intelligent in-vehicle power for Australia’s RV, 4WD, and off-grid van life community.

BLUETTI Debuts Charger 2, the Industry’s First Unified Car & Solar Smart Energy Hub
On-the-road lifestyles require reliable, constant power, but traditional cigarette lighter ports and available chargers fail in charging efficiency and flexibility. Charger 2 breaks these limitations with a compatible, automated approach.

At the core of Charger 2 is a dual-input architecture that draws power from both the vehicle’s alternator and solar panels simultaneously. With up to 1,200W of combined input, it achieves charging speeds up to 13 times faster than standard 12V car ports and nearly twice as fast as BLUETTI’s previous Charger 1. This means charging a 1kWh battery takes about 70 minutes, ensuring fast battery recovery after short drives.

Designed for easy installation in 4WDs, utes, campervans, and motorhomes, Charger 2 maintains approximately 95% compatibility with third-party portable power stations and adds support for modern smart alternators (Euro 6 compliant). For existing Charger 1 users, the upgrade is seamless, using the same wiring layout for a simple drop-in replacement.

Beyond fast charging, Charger 2 functions as the control centre of BLUETTI’s Battery Link vehicle energy management system, automatically managing power flow between the starter battery, solar panels, auxiliary batteries, and DC loads. With the optional Charger 2 DC Hub delivering 600W power, travelers can run high on-board devices through a 12V/50A Anderson port and several DC outlets. Whether driving or parked, plug-and-play power is available without manual switching or draining the starter battery.

Safety is built in as standard. Charger 2 includes comprehensive protection against over-voltage, overheating, and reverse polarity, along with bi-directional reverse charging for starter battery maintenance. Emergency jump-start capability, trickle charging, and pulse maintenance help reduce the risk of flat batteries during remote travel or long-term parking.

Charger 2 offers intelligent monitoring and control through the BLUETTI App, with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity allowing users to view real-time status, manage outputs, and review energy history. Compatibility with smart alternators is managed via D+ signal communication, ensuring stable operation across modern vehicle platforms.

The BLUETTI Charger 2 launches in Australia on 7 January 2026 at only AUD 599 until 7 February 2026, with a 72-hour AUD 199 offer exclusively for Charger 1 owners.

