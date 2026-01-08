ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-01-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change
MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.950 8.06% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 33.360 -6.24%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.420 7.21% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 13.980 -5.80%
CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.560 7.11% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 14.240 -5.44%
PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.805 6.62% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.960 -4.95%
PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.660 6.45% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.640 -4.48%
ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 7.800 5.55% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 30.840 -3.47%
EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.900 4.76% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.840 -3.39%
CDA – CODAN LIMITED 31.560 4.71% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 24.600 -3.00%
BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.415 4.43% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.640 -2.93%
360 – LIFE360 INC 32.790 3.93% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.380 -2.89%
XYZ – BLOCK INC 106.850 3.68% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 10.160 -2.87%
CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 4.240 3.67% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 6.440 -2.72%
DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 10.040 3.61% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 14.990 -2.54%
FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.950 3.51% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.160 -2.35%
IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.445 3.49% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.130 -2.19%
NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.885 3.29% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 18.540 -2.16%
BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.530 3.27% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.510 -1.95%
CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.640 3.10% SGH – SGH LIMITED 48.030 -1.92%
CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 30.460 3.04% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 12.740 -1.92%
DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.810 2.93% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 7.510 -1.83%

