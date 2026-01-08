ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-01-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.950
|8.06%
|ANN – ANSELL LIMITED
|33.360
|-6.24%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.420
|7.21%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|13.980
|-5.80%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|2.560
|7.11%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|14.240
|-5.44%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.805
|6.62%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.960
|-4.95%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.660
|6.45%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.640
|-4.48%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|7.800
|5.55%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|30.840
|-3.47%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|9.900
|4.76%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|6.840
|-3.39%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|31.560
|4.71%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|24.600
|-3.00%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.415
|4.43%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.640
|-2.93%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|32.790
|3.93%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.380
|-2.89%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|106.850
|3.68%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|10.160
|-2.87%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|4.240
|3.67%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|6.440
|-2.72%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|10.040
|3.61%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|14.990
|-2.54%
|FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
|2.950
|3.51%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.160
|-2.35%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.445
|3.49%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|3.130
|-2.19%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|1.885
|3.29%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|18.540
|-2.16%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.530
|3.27%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.510
|-1.95%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|12.640
|3.10%
|SGH – SGH LIMITED
|48.030
|-1.92%
|CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED
|30.460
|3.04%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|12.740
|-1.92%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.810
|2.93%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.510
|-1.83%
