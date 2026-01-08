Webull launches AI-powered investment tool for Australians

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

Australian investors to gain instant insights into the stock markets, including AI-driven analysis of stocks, options, and cryptocurrencies.

Access real-time market analysis and a 24/7 AI assistant to support informed investment decisions.

Available from today for all Webull Australia users at no additional cost

SYDNEY, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd ("Webull Australia"), a subsidiary of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), the owner of the Webull trading platform, has today launched Vega AI for Australian clients, a powerful new AI assistant designed to enhance the user investment experience.

Vega AI equips Australian investors with advanced tools to navigate stock markets with greater clarity, speed and confidence. The platform simplifies complex financial information by transforming SEC filings and corporate disclosures into easy-to-read summaries. It tracks real-time price movements, explains the drivers behind market changes and surfaces relevant market updates from news sources.

As a 24/7 AI assistant, investors can access insights at any time, whether the market is open or after hours.

"Vega AI is one of the most significant product upgrades we’ve introduced in Australia," said Rob Talevski, CEO of Webull Securities Australia. "Everyday Australian investors now have access to powerful, AI-driven support, right at their fingertips. From summarising financial reports to analysing live market movements, Vega AI empowers users to make smarter, faster investment decisions."

Key features of Vega AI include:

Options Statistics Insights: Highlight outliers in the option chain and translate them into actionable opportunities, leveraging the platform’s unmatched market intelligence.

Real-Time AI Analysis of S tocks, ETFs, Options and Crypto: Receive comprehensive daily summaries during trading hours and after-market sessions, delivering instant insights for informed decision-making.

24/7 AI Decision Assistant: An intelligent chatbot offering round-the-clock and instant answers for users, spanning stock analysis, financial report interpretations and user support.

Smart News Aggregation & Summary: Curate and summarise relevant news from premium sources like Reuters, filtering out market noise.

Intelligent Financial Report Analysis (US stocks only): Extract key insights from SEC filings, transforming dense regulatory documents into digestible, actionable summaries.

"The launch of Vega AI in Australia reflects the next phase of our vision to continually innovate by empowering local investors with cutting-edge technology. Not only does Vega AI enhance the trading experience, but it puts us at the front of the pack when it comes to our service stack in Australia," Talevski added. "By bringing together data, news and AI-driven analysis in one platform, we’re helping Australians invest with confidence in both domestic and international markets."

Built for both new and experienced investors, Vega offers streamlined guidance for beginners while providing the depth and precision seasoned investors need to navigate complex strategies, reinforcing Webull’s vision of democratising markets.

The new AI tool is now accessible to all Webull Australia users, with no additional cost to users.

Visit Webull.com.au to learn more.

About Webull Australia

Webull Securities (Australia) Pty. Ltd. is a leading financial services provider, holding an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL 536980) and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). As a trading participant of both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Cboe Australia, and a principal member of the Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association, Webull ensures the highest standards of service and security. Learn more at Webull.com.au.

About Webull

Webull?Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates?Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages,?Webull?offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.?Webull serves more than 25 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through?Webull’s trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at https://www.webullcorp.com/

Media contact:

Cognito for Webull

webull@cognitomedia.com

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms