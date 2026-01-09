ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-01-26

Daily Market Reports | Jan 09 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|36.890
|16.89%
|RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED
|143.060
|-6.27%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.525
|11.31%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|2.410
|-5.86%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.855
|6.21%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.920
|-4.95%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.535
|5.14%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.915
|-4.69%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|32.420
|5.12%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.105
|-4.55%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|26.640
|4.76%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.690
|-4.27%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|4.020
|4.42%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.600
|-4.17%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|3.200
|4.23%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|2.430
|-3.57%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.560
|4.09%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|4.990
|-3.48%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|3.070
|4.07%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|20.770
|-3.40%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.140
|3.70%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|14.510
|-3.20%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|6.150
|3.54%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.180
|-3.13%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|19.400
|3.41%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|4.650
|-3.13%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|8.060
|3.33%
|CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED
|9.130
|-3.08%
|UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.270
|2.99%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.640
|-3.03%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|4.140
|2.99%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|6.640
|-2.92%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.710
|2.80%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.800
|-2.81%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.100
|2.80%
|SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED
|2.150
|-2.71%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|23.590
|2.79%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|10.610
|-2.66%
|RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|3.400
|2.72%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|210.210
|-2.64%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On