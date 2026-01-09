ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-01-26

Daily Market Reports | Jan 09 2026

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
CDA – CODAN LIMITED 36.890 16.89% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 143.060 -6.27%
ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.525 11.31% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.410 -5.86%
PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.855 6.21% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.920 -4.95%
KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.535 5.14% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.915 -4.69%
JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 32.420 5.12% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.105 -4.55%
APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 26.640 4.76% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.690 -4.27%
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.020 4.42% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.600 -4.17%
RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.200 4.23% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.430 -3.57%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.560 4.09% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 4.990 -3.48%
MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 3.070 4.07% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 20.770 -3.40%
BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.140 3.70% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 14.510 -3.20%
STO – SANTOS LIMITED 6.150 3.54% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.180 -3.13%
WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 19.400 3.41% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.650 -3.13%
ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 8.060 3.33% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 9.130 -3.08%
UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.270 2.99% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.640 -3.03%
HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.140 2.99% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.640 -2.92%
VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.710 2.80% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.800 -2.81%
BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.100 2.80% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 2.150 -2.71%
WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 23.590 2.79% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.610 -2.66%
RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.400 2.72% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 210.210 -2.64%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
The Market In Numbers – 10 Jan 2026

Jan 10 2026 - Australia
2
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-01-26

Jan 09 2026 - Daily Market Reports
3
Today’s Financial Calendar – 09-01-2026

Jan 09 2026 - Daily Market Reports
4
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-01-26

Jan 08 2026 - Daily Market Reports
5
Today’s Financial Calendar – 08-01-2026

Jan 08 2026 - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Video: FNArena Editor On 2025 ASX Bear Market

Dec 19 2025 - Rudi's View
2
Uranium Week: Sprott Buying & ASX Upgrades

Dec 16 2025 - Weekly Reports
3
Rio Tinto’s New CEO Outlines His Grand Plan

Dec 15 2025 - Australia
4
Uranium Week: Boss, Is The Honeymoon Over?

Dec 23 2025 - Weekly Reports
5
Next Week At A Glance – 15-19 Dec 2025

Dec 12 2025 - Weekly Reports
6
Ai: The Dawn of the Humanoid Robot Economy

Dec 19 2025 - International