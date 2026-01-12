ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-01-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 182.500 17.97% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.850 -7.17%
STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.120 14.29% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 14.890 -5.28%
PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.590 9.98% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.850 -4.23%
PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.700 9.38% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.610 -3.94%
CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 4.410 6.52% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 7.730 -3.62%
HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.410 6.52% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 2.850 -3.06%
DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 5.280 6.45% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.810 -2.81%
RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.390 6.30% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 67.160 -2.74%
NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 166.590 5.84% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 46.510 -2.54%
PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.250 5.21% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.310 -2.53%
WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.230 5.11% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 -2.33%
RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.190 5.01% APA – APA GROUP 8.580 -2.28%
LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 2.150 4.88% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.560 -2.19%
LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 14.780 4.82% 360 – LIFE360 INC 31.640 -2.19%
JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 33.980 4.81% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.130 -2.19%
RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.560 4.71% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 17.080 -2.18%
FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 2.010 4.69% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 4.750 -2.06%
BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.470 4.63% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.200 -2.04%
WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 6.600 4.43% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.740 -1.75%
TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.000 4.17% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.360 -1.70%

