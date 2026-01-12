Budget Direct Crowned Inaugural Australian ‘Insurer of the Year’, Leading All Providers With Five Major Wins in the 2026 Finder Awards

PR NewsWire | 3:05 PM

BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Budget Direct has been awarded the prestigious and inaugural title of ‘Insurer of the Year’ in the 2026 Finder Provider of the Year Awards, firmly cementing its position as a leading insurance choice for Australians seeking exceptional value and reliable coverage.



Johnathan Kerr – Budget Direct Chief of Growth Officer



Graham Cooke – Finder’s Head of Consumer Research & Media Spokesperson

This landmark achievement is complemented by a sweep of category awards with a total of five wins for Budget Direct, the most awards for any provider. These include the overall ‘Insurer of the Year’ title, Pet Insurance – Insurer of the Year, and Car Insurance – Insurer of the Year across New South Wales, South Australia and Western Australia.

The Finder Provider of the Year Awards showcase the providers and brands who offer top-rated products and have the most satisfied customers. Budget Direct’s wins solidify its reputation as a standout insurance industry performer and Australia’s most award-winning insurer.

These latest accolades join a formidable collection of 95 Finder Awards won since 2017, including 20 Car Insurance wins, and 49 Customer Satisfaction Awards since 2022, underscoring Budget Direct’s enduring commitment to both product quality and exceptional customer experience

Awards Finder Provider of the Year Awards 2026 Category Insurer of the Year 2026 (Overall) Winner Budget Direct Provider of the Year Wins Most Provider of the Year Awards of any brand with 5 wins Car Insurance NSW – Insurer of the Year Car Insurance SA – Insurer of the Year Car Insurance WA – Insurer of the Year Pet Insurance – Insurer of the Year Product Wins Won 3 product awards Best Value Car Insurance Best Value Pet Insurance Best Low Cost Car Insurance Historical Track Record 95 Finder Awards since 2017 20 Car Insurance Wins since 2017 49 Customer Satisfaction Awards since 2022 (including 14 wins)

Jonathan Kerr, Chief Growth Officer at Budget Direct said the awards were even more proof that Budget Direct is upholding its promise to customers to provide exceptional cover at a competitive price, having paid out more than $1.5 billion on claims in the past twelve months.

"Winning the inaugural ‘Insurer of the Year’ is a powerful testament to our unwavering commitment to providing Australians with exceptional value without compromising on quality," said Kerr.

"In a landscape where household budgets are under increasing pressure, consumers are actively seeking the best value for their essential services. This award from Finder, a trusted voice in consumer comparison, validates our core mission: to deliver consistently low premiums backed by robust coverage and reliable service," added Kerr.

Graham Cooke, head of consumer research at Finder, said Budget Direct is a standout performer in Finder’s Provider of the Year Awards 2026.

"Taking home five wins – the most of any brand this year – proves Budget Direct is a powerhouse in the Australian market.

"We are particularly thrilled to crown them our inaugural ‘Insurer of the Year’ award. This new flagship award is designed to identify the best of the best by combining our extensive set of product data with our customer satisfaction survey of 60,000 Aussies.

"With insurance prices increasing in most categories, Australians should look for the best deal for them. Budget Direct’s 2026 sweep makes them a great brand to consider," Cooke said.

Winning the overall ‘Insurer of the Year’ award signifies a new level of industry recognition for Budget Direct and is the result of ongoing innovation in policy design, operational efficiencies and a relentless focus on customer satisfaction.

Budget Direct will continue to meet increasing consumer demands for great insurance products at a competitive price with an unwavering commitment to Insurance Solved® for Australians.

DISCLAIMER

Insurance (excluding Pet, Life & Travel Insurance) is issued by Auto & General Insurance Company Limited (ABN 42 111 586 353, AFSL 285571) (AGIC) and arranged by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411) (AGS) PO Box 342, Toowong QLD 4066.

Budget Direct Pet Insurance is issued by AGIC, administered by Pet Health Insurance Services Pty Ltd (ABN 59 638 910 675) as Authorised Representative (AR no. 1282153) of AGIC and promoted by AGS.

