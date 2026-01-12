Qantec Automation Partners with ABB to Deliver the Next Generation of Open, Energy-Efficient Smart Building Solutions Across Australia

PR NewsWire | 1:07 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Qantec Automation, a leading Australian distributor specialising in Building Management Systems (BMS) and IoT automation, has announced a strategic alliance with ABB, a global leader in electrification and automation technologies. This collaboration aims to accelerate the delivery of open, sustainable, and future-ready smart building solutions across Australia.

By combining ABB’s world-class portfolio of scalable building automation technologies with Qantec’s strong local expertise and technical support, the alliance will enable building owners, developers, and facility managers to create smarter, greener, and more efficient environments.

"By aligning ABB’s global innovation with Qantec’s local knowledge, we’re helping customers achieve greater flexibility, sustainability, and control over their building systems", said Bianca Nicholson, Chief Marketing Officer at Qantec Automation. "This collaboration empowers our clients to unlock the full potential of intelligent, future-ready buildings"

As demand for energy-efficient and interoperable building systems continues to grow, Qantec and ABB will deliver end-to-end automation solutions that simplify integration, reduce operational costs, and meet evolving sustainability standards.

"Collaborating with Qantec Automation allows ABB to expand its reach in Australia through a trusted and capable local partner", said Matthew Doley, National Market Development Manager at ABB Australia. "Together, we’re delivering global technology with local support to help customers accelerate smart building adoption."

About Qantec Automation

Qantec Automation is an Australian leader in open Building Management Systems (BMS), IoT devices, and smart automation technologies. As an authorised ABB partner, Qantec delivers flexible, scalable, and vendor-neutral solutions that empower clients to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and embrace digital transformation.

Learn more at qantecautomation.com

About ABB

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. With over 140 years of innovation, ABB connects engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are powered and operated in over 100 countries.

Learn more at new.abb.com/au

