ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-01-26

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.020 10.31% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.640 -8.89% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 3.950 6.76% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.560 -8.20% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 8.730 6.72% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.280 -7.61% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.680 6.20% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 4.100 -7.03% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.610 5.23% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 1.950 -5.80% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 12.610 5.17% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 29.650 -4.82% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 6.600 4.60% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.230 -4.60% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.730 4.29% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.010 -4.44% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.040 4.00% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.730 -4.21% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 3.410 3.96% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.470 -4.08% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 26.350 3.62% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.420 -3.93% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.410 3.52% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 2.130 -3.62% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 60.500 3.28% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 22.680 -3.49% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 16.580 3.17% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 7.160 -3.24% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 14.450 2.92% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.800 -3.23% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 2.210 2.79% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 28.690 -3.21% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 68.970 2.70% 360 – LIFE360 INC 30.670 -3.07% IGO – IGO LIMITED 9.150 2.69% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 90.510 -2.95% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.390 2.67% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 3.700 -2.89% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 5.800 2.65% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.020 -2.86%

