ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-01-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|11.020
|10.31%
|GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC
|1.640
|-8.89%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|3.950
|6.76%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.560
|-8.20%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|8.730
|6.72%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.280
|-7.61%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.680
|6.20%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|4.100
|-7.03%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.610
|5.23%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|1.950
|-5.80%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|12.610
|5.17%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|29.650
|-4.82%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|6.600
|4.60%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|12.230
|-4.60%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.730
|4.29%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|3.010
|-4.44%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|1.040
|4.00%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.730
|-4.21%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.410
|3.96%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.470
|-4.08%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|26.350
|3.62%
|RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|3.420
|-3.93%
|DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED
|4.410
|3.52%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|2.130
|-3.62%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|60.500
|3.28%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|22.680
|-3.49%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|16.580
|3.17%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|7.160
|-3.24%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|14.450
|2.92%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|1.800
|-3.23%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|2.210
|2.79%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|28.690
|-3.21%
|MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|68.970
|2.70%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|30.670
|-3.07%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|9.150
|2.69%
|JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED
|90.510
|-2.95%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|5.390
|2.67%
|EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED
|3.700
|-2.89%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|5.800
|2.65%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|1.020
|-2.86%
