DGSI Appoints Rockfield Technologies Australia as Official Australian Distributor

PR NewsWire | 6:36 AM

 TUCKER, GA, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Durham Geo Slope Indicator (DGSI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rockfield Technologies Australia as its official distributor for Australia.

This strategic partnership expands DGSI’s global footprint and provides customers across Australia with direct access to DGSI’s comprehensive portfolio of geotechnical and structural monitoring solutions. Through Rockfield Technologies, Australian clients will benefit from local technical expertise, responsive commercial support, and streamlined delivery, ensuring faster implementation and tailored solutions.

Rockfield Technologies brings extensive industry experience and a strong commitment to innovation, quality, and customer service, supporting projects across the geotechnical, infrastructure, mining, and environmental sectors. The partnership strengthens DGSI’s ability to serve the Australian market with localized support while maintaining the technical rigor and reliability for which DGSI is known globally.

About Durham Geo Slope Indicator (DGSI)

Durham Geo Slope Indicator (DGSI) is a global provider of geotechnical and structural monitoring instrumentation, supporting engineers and asset owners in the monitoring of soil, rock, and structural performance. DGSI’s solutions are widely used across infrastructure, mining, energy, environmental, and civil engineering projects, delivering reliable data to support safety, performance, and risk management. DGSI is recognized for its technical expertise, product quality, and long-standing commitment to customer support worldwide.

Learn more at www.durhamgeo.com

Rockfield Technologies Australia is an engineering solutions provider specializing in geotechnical, structural, and environmental monitoring technologies. With strong local expertise and a customer-focused approach, Rockfield Technologies supports clients across Australia’s infrastructure, mining, and environmental sectors, delivering practical, reliable solutions backed by responsive technical and commercial support.

For product inquiries and local support, please contact Rockfield Technologies Australia at products@rocktech.com.au.

Learn more at www.rocktech.com.au

