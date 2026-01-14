ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-01-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.040 12.18% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.920 -9.98% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 7.160 7.19% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.600 -6.25% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.670 7.05% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.530 -3.83% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 20.470 6.06% XYZ – BLOCK INC 100.700 -3.44% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.210 5.22% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 18.410 -3.36% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.220 4.76% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.520 -2.96% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 29.980 4.50% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.710 -2.74% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.670 4.21% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.490 -2.73% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.590 3.87% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.160 -2.52% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 21.700 3.63% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.990 -2.45% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.890 3.49% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 2.940 -2.33% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.330 3.34% CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.530 -2.32% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 15.560 3.32% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.870 -2.25% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.900 3.26% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.670 -2.20% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 13.180 3.13% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.600 -2.17% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.520 2.99% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.070 -2.16% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 6.310 2.77% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 4.990 -2.16% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 30.710 2.71% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 34.730 -2.14% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.560 2.63% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.920 -2.13% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 23.920 2.62% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 17.130 -2.06%

