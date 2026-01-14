ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-01-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.040
|12.18%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|9.920
|-9.98%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|7.160
|7.19%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.600
|-6.25%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.670
|7.05%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.530
|-3.83%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|20.470
|6.06%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|100.700
|-3.44%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.210
|5.22%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|18.410
|-3.36%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.220
|4.76%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|9.520
|-2.96%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|29.980
|4.50%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.710
|-2.74%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|7.670
|4.21%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.490
|-2.73%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|8.590
|3.87%
|ABG – ABACUS GROUP
|1.160
|-2.52%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|21.700
|3.63%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.990
|-2.45%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.890
|3.49%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|2.940
|-2.33%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.330
|3.34%
|CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|2.530
|-2.32%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|15.560
|3.32%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.870
|-2.25%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|1.900
|3.26%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.670
|-2.20%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|13.180
|3.13%
|AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.600
|-2.17%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|5.520
|2.99%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|4.070
|-2.16%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|6.310
|2.77%
|INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP
|4.990
|-2.16%
|BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
|30.710
|2.71%
|SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED
|34.730
|-2.14%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.560
|2.63%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.920
|-2.13%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|23.920
|2.62%
|MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED
|17.130
|-2.06%
