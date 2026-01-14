Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 14, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 1:26 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

1CG A1M ALC ALK AMI ASK ATA AUE BC8 BGL CDA CNB CSC ELV FFM GGP GMD HGO IPG KCN LNW MTM MYX OBM PNR RXL SLX VAU VUL

1CG ONE CLICK GROUP LIMITED

Overnight Price: $0.01

Research as a Service (RaaS) rates ((1CG)) as Initiation of coverage with No Rating (3) -

Research as a Service (RaaS) has initiated coverage of One Click, highlighting the company is at a key inflection point for margin and profit growth.

One Click is an Australian fintech platform offering a one-stop, self-directed digital solution for personal finance and life administration services. It is differentiated by being the only ASX-listed platform offering online live administration services.

Rapid user growth (220,000 by Oct-2025) is driving strong operating leverage, with revenues rising while costs remain relatively stable, RaaS highlights. The company is expected to post its first ever EBITDA profit in FY25 (Jan-Dec).

Research as a Service (RaaS) research doesn't carry any targets, ratings or recommendations. Investors can draw conclusions from valuations and commentary.

This report was published on January 13, 2026.

Current Price is $0.01. Target price not assessed.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

A1M AIC MINES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.60

Moelis rates ((A1M)) as Buy (1) -

Copper traded sideways through the first half of the December quarter, explains Moelis, before rallying strongly into year end, driven by ongoing supply disruptions and resilient demand expectations.

LME three-month prices exited 2025 at around US$5.70/lb. While consensus price forecasts continue to lag spot levels, the broker's price assumptions increase materially by 5-15% across the forecast period, with long-term prices lifted 11% to around US$4.57/lb.

As a result of these new forecasts, the target price for AIC Mines rises to 67c from 54c. Buy rating retained.

This report was published on January 7, 2026.

Target price is $0.67 Current Price is $0.60 Difference: $0.07

If A1M meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $0.68, suggesting upside of 12.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 40.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 4.3, implying annual growth of 65.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.0.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 37.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.1, implying annual growth of 65.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.5.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALC ALCIDION GROUP LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.12

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ALC)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity highlights Alcidion Group’s appointment as preferred supplier for an electronic patient records system at University Hospitals Sussex, adding $35m in contracted revenue over at least seven years.

The broker forecasts FY26 revenue will rise to around $50m, assuming roughly $8m is recognised from the contract, exceeding prior forecasts and pushing earnings (EBITDA) beyond breakeven.

The award reinforces confidence in earnings-positive guidance, according to the analysts, and validates the land-and-expand strategy. Further module additions or extensions are considered possible before March 2026.

Canaccord retains a Buy rating and target of 13c.

This report was published on January 8, 2026.

Target price is $0.13 Current Price is $0.12 Difference: $0.01

If ALC meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources