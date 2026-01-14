Enhanced Genetype colorectal cancer risk test released – supports earlier disease detection and ColoSTAT® targeting

PR NewsWire | 2:40 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Rhythm Biosciences Ltd (‘RHY‘, the ‘Company‘ or the ‘Group‘) (ASX: RHY), a transformative, predictive cancer diagnostics technology company is pleased to announce the commercial launch of its updated geneTypeTM Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Risk Assessment clinical test ("geneTypeTM CRC"), a significant advancement in personalised cancer risk prediction. The updated test incorporates additional clinical and lifestyle risk factors alongside the established 140-SNP polygenic risk score (PRS), delivering improved predictive accuracy across both genders and a wider age range.

The enhanced test is designed to support earlier identification of individuals at elevated risk of colorectal cancer, enabling more targeted screening pathways and complementing Rhythm’s ColoSTAT® blood-based CRC detection test.

Validation data for the updated model has been recently published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE (Dite GS, et al. 2025), demonstrating improved predictive performance compared to traditional approaches.

Evidence suggests that approximately 50% of colorectal cancer cases could be prevented through healthy lifestyle modifications. By incorporating lifestyle risk factors known to contribute to disease risk, the enhanced geneTypeTM CRC test aims to identify a broader cohort of at-risk individuals who may benefit from earlier intervention and monitoring.

Key Clinical Applications

The enhanced geneTypeTM CRC Risk Assessment test has several important use-cases for this innovative new clinical test:

Improved risk stratification across both genders, with particular benefits for identifying higher-risk women. Identification of younger adults at risk of early-onset colorectal cancer, supporting earlier screening interventions. Potential to encourage greater participation in bowel cancer screening programs by providing personalised risk insights.

In Australia, compliance with recommended bowel cancer screening programs remains below 50%. Individuals classified as higher risk using the geneTypeTM CRC test may be candidates for closer clinical monitoring through colonoscopy, FIT testing, or Rhythm’s blood-based CRC detection test, ColoSTAT®. "The enhanced geneTypeTM CRC test strengthens our ability to identify individuals at elevated risk earlier, supporting more targeted screening and complementing ColoSTAT’s® role in colorectal cancer detection." said Dr Erika Spaeth, Director of Clinical Affairs at Rhythm.

About Rhythm Biosciences

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd (ASX: RHY) is an Australian innovative, medical diagnostics company aimed at delivering simple, affordable blood tests for accurate and early detection of cancers. Rhythm is focused on improving patient outcomes through detection at the earliest possible stage, reducing the global burden of cancer, and saving lives. Rhythm Biosciences is committed to working with likeminded global partners to achieve commercialisation and distribution of these simple solutions. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. For more information, visit rhythmbio.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

