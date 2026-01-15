ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-01-26

Daily Market Reports | Jan 15 2026

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.140 4.55% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.300 -7.26%
CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.750 4.25% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.530 -7.02%
PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.740 4.23% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.370 -6.39%
BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 31.000 4.17% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.080 -6.10%
RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.470 3.27% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.960 -5.88%
EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 25.530 3.11% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.820 -5.75%
KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 6.190 2.82% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.180 -5.26%
TUA – TUAS LIMITED 7.310 2.81% 360 – LIFE360 INC 28.750 -5.12%
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.080 2.77% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.150 -4.96%
BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 49.370 2.60% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.990 -4.95%
ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 37.320 2.58% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 5.100 -4.85%
NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.440 2.54% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 -4.55%
NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 25.430 2.54% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 5.920 -4.52%
RMD – RESMED INC 38.950 2.42% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 4.700 -4.28%
BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 2.160 2.37% XRO – XERO LIMITED 103.160 -4.12%
CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.850 2.35% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.760 -4.03%
SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 3.100 2.31% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 11.930 -3.95%
CQR – CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT 4.090 2.25% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.920 -3.95%
NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.940 2.17% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 2.500 -3.85%
NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 17.060 2.16% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.710 -3.71%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-01-26

Jan 15 2026 - Daily Market Reports
2
Rudi’s View: Pre-February Top Picks & Favourites

Jan 15 2026 - Rudi's View
3
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 15, 2026

Jan 15 2026 - Daily Market Reports
4
Australia’s Renewable Energy Supply Chain: Who’s Really Making Money?

Jan 15 2026 - ESG Focus
5
The Short Report – 15 Jan 2026

Jan 15 2026 - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Video: FNArena Editor On 2025 ASX Bear Market

Dec 19 2025 - Rudi's View
2
Uranium Week: Boss, Is The Honeymoon Over?

Dec 23 2025 - Weekly Reports
3
Uranium Week: Sprott Buying & ASX Upgrades

Dec 16 2025 - Weekly Reports
4
Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Favourites For 2026

Dec 24 2025 - Rudi's View
5
Ai: The Dawn of the Humanoid Robot Economy

Dec 19 2025 - International
6
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 19-12-25

Dec 22 2025 - Weekly Reports