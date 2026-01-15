ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-01-26

Daily Market Reports | Jan 15 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED
|4.140
|4.55%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|2.300
|-7.26%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|12.750
|4.25%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.530
|-7.02%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.740
|4.23%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.370
|-6.39%
|BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
|31.000
|4.17%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.080
|-6.10%
|RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|3.470
|3.27%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.960
|-5.88%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|25.530
|3.11%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.820
|-5.75%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|6.190
|2.82%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.180
|-5.26%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|7.310
|2.81%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|28.750
|-5.12%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|4.080
|2.77%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.150
|-4.96%
|BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED
|49.370
|2.60%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|4.990
|-4.95%
|ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|37.320
|2.58%
|TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
|5.100
|-4.85%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.440
|2.54%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.210
|-4.55%
|NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED
|25.430
|2.54%
|BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED
|5.920
|-4.52%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|38.950
|2.42%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|4.700
|-4.28%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|2.160
|2.37%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|103.160
|-4.12%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|7.850
|2.35%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.760
|-4.03%
|SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED
|3.100
|2.31%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|11.930
|-3.95%
|CQR – CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT
|4.090
|2.25%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.920
|-3.95%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.940
|2.17%
|VCX – VICINITY CENTRES
|2.500
|-3.85%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|17.060
|2.16%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|19.710
|-3.71%
