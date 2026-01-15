ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-01-26

Daily Market Reports | Jan 15 2026

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.140 4.55% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.300 -7.26% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.750 4.25% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.530 -7.02% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.740 4.23% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.370 -6.39% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 31.000 4.17% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.080 -6.10% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.470 3.27% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.960 -5.88% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 25.530 3.11% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.820 -5.75% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 6.190 2.82% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 7.310 2.81% 360 – LIFE360 INC 28.750 -5.12% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.080 2.77% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.150 -4.96% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 49.370 2.60% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.990 -4.95% ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 37.320 2.58% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 5.100 -4.85% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.440 2.54% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 25.430 2.54% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 5.920 -4.52% RMD – RESMED INC 38.950 2.42% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 4.700 -4.28% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 2.160 2.37% XRO – XERO LIMITED 103.160 -4.12% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.850 2.35% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.760 -4.03% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 3.100 2.31% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 11.930 -3.95% CQR – CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT 4.090 2.25% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.920 -3.95% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.940 2.17% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 2.500 -3.85% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 17.060 2.16% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.710 -3.71%

