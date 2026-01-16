ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-01-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|9.000
|14.65%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.680
|-8.11%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|4.400
|7.84%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.170
|-5.56%
|TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
|5.490
|7.65%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.440
|-4.35%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|2.150
|7.50%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.580
|-3.66%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|15.630
|7.05%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.790
|-3.66%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|98.420
|5.33%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.910
|-3.19%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|6.520
|5.33%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|4.680
|-3.11%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|6.220
|5.25%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|8.880
|-3.06%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.770
|5.01%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|19.140
|-2.89%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|18.130
|4.98%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|6.500
|-2.84%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|25.650
|4.14%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|18.260
|-2.77%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|11.110
|4.12%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|2.240
|-2.61%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|12.390
|3.86%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|59.780
|-2.40%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|4.460
|3.72%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|1.290
|-2.27%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.800
|3.70%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|1.740
|-2.25%
|FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
|3.360
|3.70%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.640
|-2.22%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|13.000
|3.50%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|5.950
|-2.14%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|15.690
|3.36%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|2.840
|-2.07%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|7.400
|3.35%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.520
|-1.89%
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|31.760
|3.25%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|2.150
|-1.83%
