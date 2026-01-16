ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-01-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 9.000 14.65% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.680 -8.11% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.400 7.84% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 5.490 7.65% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.440 -4.35% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.150 7.50% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.580 -3.66% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 15.630 7.05% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.790 -3.66% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 98.420 5.33% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.910 -3.19% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 6.520 5.33% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.680 -3.11% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 6.220 5.25% IGO – IGO LIMITED 8.880 -3.06% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.770 5.01% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.140 -2.89% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 18.130 4.98% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.500 -2.84% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 25.650 4.14% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 18.260 -2.77% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 11.110 4.12% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.240 -2.61% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 12.390 3.86% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 59.780 -2.40% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.460 3.72% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.290 -2.27% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.800 3.70% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.740 -2.25% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 3.360 3.70% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.640 -2.22% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 13.000 3.50% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.950 -2.14% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 15.690 3.36% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 2.840 -2.07% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 7.400 3.35% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.520 -1.89% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 31.760 3.25% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 2.150 -1.83%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms