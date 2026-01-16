ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-01-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 9.000 14.65% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.680 -8.11%
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.400 7.84% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.170 -5.56%
TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 5.490 7.65% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.440 -4.35%
DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.150 7.50% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.580 -3.66%
CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 15.630 7.05% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.790 -3.66%
HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 98.420 5.33% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.910 -3.19%
KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 6.520 5.33% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.680 -3.11%
GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 6.220 5.25% IGO – IGO LIMITED 8.880 -3.06%
BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.770 5.01% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.140 -2.89%
PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 18.130 4.98% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.500 -2.84%
NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 25.650 4.14% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 18.260 -2.77%
PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 11.110 4.12% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.240 -2.61%
MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 12.390 3.86% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 59.780 -2.40%
HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.460 3.72% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.290 -2.27%
DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.800 3.70% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.740 -2.25%
FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 3.360 3.70% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.640 -2.22%
NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 13.000 3.50% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.950 -2.14%
FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 15.690 3.36% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 2.840 -2.07%
GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 7.400 3.35% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.520 -1.89%
AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 31.760 3.25% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 2.150 -1.83%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-01-26

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Next Week At A Glance – 19-23 Jan 2026

11:49 AM - Weekly Reports
3
What In The Wild West Is Going On In Silver?

11:00 AM - Commodities
4
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 16 January 2026

10:50 AM - Weekly Reports
5
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 16-01-26

10:30 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Video: FNArena Editor On 2025 ASX Bear Market

Dec 19 2025 - Rudi's View
2
Uranium Week: Boss, Is The Honeymoon Over?

Dec 23 2025 - Weekly Reports
3
Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Favourites For 2026

Dec 24 2025 - Rudi's View
4
Ai: The Dawn of the Humanoid Robot Economy

Dec 19 2025 - International
5
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 19-12-25

Dec 22 2025 - Weekly Reports
6
Crude Oil: What’s next?

Dec 17 2025 - Commodities