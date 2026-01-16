Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 16 January 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM

Our top ten news from 08 January 2026 to 15 January 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – The Market In Numbers – 10 Jan 2026

Saturday 10 January 2026

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

2 – Oz Equities: From Tech Darlings To Value Pivot

Wednesday 14 January 2026

2025 saw a sharp reversal in momentum for ASX-listed equities. Are there any lessons for 2026?

3 – Silicon Shock: When AI Demand Broke The Supply Chain

Thursday 15 January 2026

Ongoing AI development is creating a supply shock that simply cannot be circumvented or avoided in 2026, GenInnov CEO Nilesh Jasani explains

4 – Australia’s Renewable Energy Supply Chain: Who’s Really Making Money?

Thursday 15 January 2026

Renewables are reshaping Australia’s industrial landscape, but they are not a uniform investment proposition

5 – The Short Report – 15 Jan 2026

Thursday 15 January 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

6 – Rudi’s View: Pre-February Top Picks & Favourites

Thursday 15 January 2026

Updates on Conviction Calls, Best Buys and most favoured sector picks ahead of the February results season

7 – Today’s Financial Calendar – 12-01-2026

Monday 12 January 2026

Significant Scheduled Events For 12 January, 2026

8 – Today’s Financial Calendar – 13-01-2026

Tuesday 13 January 2026

Significant Scheduled Events For 13 January, 2026

9 – Today’s Financial Calendar – 09-01-2026

Friday 09 January 2026

Significant Scheduled Events For 09 January, 2026

10 – Today’s Financial Calendar – 14-01-2026

Wednesday 14 January 2026

Significant Scheduled Events For 14 January, 2026

