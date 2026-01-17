The Market In Numbers – 17 Jan 2026

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 16 Jan 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13659.790 -0.45% 0.82% 0.82% 0.82% 8.39% All Ordinaries 9184.20 1.53% 1.79% 1.79% 1.79% 4.69% S&P ASX 200 8861.70 1.65% 1.66% 1.66% 1.66% 3.74% S&P ASX 300 8828.60 1.59% 1.68% 1.68% 1.68% 4.18% Communication Services 1728.00 -0.27% -0.73% -0.73% -0.73% -6.75% Consumer Discretionary 4052.70 2.48% 1.50% 1.50% 1.50% -2.18% Consumer Staples 11687.90 0.22% 0.60% 0.60% 0.60% -3.56% Energy 8692.90 2.53% 3.91% 3.91% 3.91% 0.21% Financials 9189.50 0.94% -1.57% -1.57% -1.57% -3.56% Health Care 34246.70 0.96% 1.35% 1.35% 1.35% -17.68% Industrials 8551.30 1.23% 1.49% 1.49% 1.49% 2.79% Info Technology 2088.20 -2.53% -3.06% -3.06% -3.06% -28.01% Materials 22904.10 4.05% 8.44% 8.44% 8.44% 44.43% Real Estate 3922.10 0.59% -1.11% -1.11% -1.11% 0.60% Utilities 9245.40 -2.80% -4.27% -4.27% -4.27% 1.14% A-REITs 1806.20 0.61% -1.07% -1.07% -1.07% 0.85% All Technology Index 3343.10 -1.42% -1.57% -1.57% -1.57% -17.33% Banks 3994.90 1.95% -1.81% -1.81% -1.81% -0.69% Gold Index 19813.90 5.39% 6.11% 6.11% 6.11% 71.44% Metals & Mining 7881.10 4.05% 8.45% 8.45% 8.45% 50.96%

The World

Index 16 Jan 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 10238.94 1.13% 3.00% 3.00% 3.00% 16.87% DAX30 25352.39 0.36% 3.52% 3.52% 3.52% 6.03% Hang Seng 26923.62 2.64% 4.13% 4.13% 4.13% 11.84% Nikkei 225 54110.50 4.18% 7.49% 7.49% 7.49% 33.65% NZ50 13659.790 -0.45% 0.82% 0.82% 0.82% 8.39% DJIA 49442.44 -0.12% 2.22% 2.22% 2.22% 12.13% S&P500 6944.47 -0.31% 0.70% 0.70% 0.70% 11.92% Nasdaq Comp 23530.02 -0.60% 0.47% 0.47% 0.47% 15.51%

Metals & Minerals

Index 16 Jan 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4616.56 2.57% 5.25% 5.25% 5.25% 39.80% Silver (oz) 92.19 16.19% 18.31% 18.31% 18.31% 154.64% Copper (lb) 5.9853 1.40% 5.34% 5.34% 5.34% 17.46% Aluminium (lb) 1.4384 2.36% 7.54% 7.54% 7.54% 21.98% Nickel (lb) 8.1658 3.08% 9.06% 9.06% 9.06% 19.74% Zinc (lb) 1.5037 6.74% 7.90% 7.90% 7.90% 19.10% Uranium (lb) weekly 83.25 1.52% 1.52% 1.52% 1.52% 5.85% Iron Ore (t) 107.39 -0.59% 0.24% 0.24% 0.24% 13.65%

Energy

Index 16 Jan 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 59.16 0.37% 3.03% 3.03% 3.03% -9.71% Brent Crude 63.66 0.51% 4.62% 4.62% 4.62% -4.70%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

