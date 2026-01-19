ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-01-26

Daily Market Reports | Jan 19 2026

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.800 13.92% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 8.300 -11.70% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 7.120 9.54% 360 – LIFE360 INC 27.040 -7.49% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 9.52% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.130 -7.14% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 9.640 7.11% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 189.100 -6.80% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 11.840 6.57% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 15.790 -5.79% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.480 6.29% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.490 -5.77% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 4.000 6.10% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.290 -5.37% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.180 5.88% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.500 -5.30% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 16.280 5.17% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 90.300 -5.23% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.700 4.94% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.860 -4.69% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.900 4.65% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 64.070 -4.40% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 6.820 4.60% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.260 -4.19% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 2.070 4.55% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.540 -3.79% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 6.940 4.36% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.540 -3.79% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.440 4.21% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 34.350 -3.78% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 15.370 4.13% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.420 -3.76% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.880 3.87% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 11.960 -3.47% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.100 3.87% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 7.160 -3.24% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 7.570 3.70% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.340 -3.17% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 6.040 3.60% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.820 -2.99%

