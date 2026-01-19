Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 19, 2026

Daily Market Reports | Jan 19 2026

3DA AMAERO LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $0.32

Research as a Service (RaaS) rates ((3DA)) as No Rating (-1) -

Specialist in advanced materials manufacturing for the defence, aerospace and other industrial sectors Amaero issued a disappointing revenue guidance for FY26 (see also share price shellacking).

The company has blamed timing delays in contract awards and revenue recognition associated with extended US government funding delays and the 43-day US federal government shutdown in the December quarter.

Research as a Service (RaaS) also notes Amaero has also pushed, by six months, its guidance for positive adjusted EBITDA to calendar year 2027 (previously FY27).

The analyst has now lowered FY26 revenue forecast to $19m; at the mid-point of the new guidance range. DCF valuation drops to 78c from 82c.

Commentary highlights the share price is well below the revised valuation assessment.

Research as a Service (RaaS) research standard doesn't carry any targets, ratings or recommendations. Investors can draw conclusions from valuations and commentary.

This report was published on January 16, 2026.

Target price is $0.78 Current Price is $0.32 Difference: $0.46

If 3DA meets the Research as a Service (RaaS) target it will return approximately 144% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Research as a Service (RaaS) forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 8.00.

Forecast for FY27:

Research as a Service (RaaS) forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 8.00.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

AAR ASTRAL RESOURCES NL

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.25

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AAR)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity lifted its long-term gold price forecast by 3.5% to US$4,909/oz from 2029 and raised medium-term estimates by 2.1% (2026-28). The broker's long-term forex forecasts are unchanged, leading to a 3.5% rise in gold price estimate in AUD terms to $7,013/oz.

The broker also increased the long-term silver price forecast by 36.6% to US$77.7/oz. Price targets for explorers/developers rise by 12% on average.

Target price for Astral Resources is $1.10. Speculative Buy retained.

This report was published on January 13, 2026.

Target price is $1.10 Current Price is $0.25 Difference: $0.85

If AAR meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 340% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Market Sentiment: 1.0

ABB AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $4.75

Jarden rates ((ABB)) as Downgrade to Neutral from Overweight (3) -

Ahead of the interim results, Jarden downgrades Aussie Broadband to Neutral from Overweight with a lower target price of $5.35 from $5.80.

The analyst also lowers EPS forecasts by -1% for FY26 and -5% for FY27, with the major concern regarding challenges to growth in residential, with consensus estimating net adds of 58k in FY26.

The company also confirmed Symbio is likely to encounter significant margin pressure from the ACCC mandated voice connection rate cuts, which will be reduced to 26c/min from 86c/min.

Consensus earnings for Symbio are also viewed as too optimistic.

This report was published on January 14, 2026.

Target price is $5.35 Current Price is $4.75 Difference: $0.6

If ABB meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $5.96, suggesting upside of 26.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 7.00 cents and EPS of 24.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.71. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.6, implying annual growth of 75.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.0.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 32.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.11%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 25.8, implying annual growth of 31.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

