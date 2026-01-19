Taptouch Introduces Australia’s First Locally Built Embedded Payments POS

PR NewsWire | Jan 19 2026

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

SYDNEY, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Taptouch Software, an Australian-owned hospitality POS provider, today announced the launch of its embedded payment solution (Tap to Pay), fully integrated into its point-of-sale platform. While embedded payment technology is gaining traction globally, Taptouch is the first Australian-owned POS provider to deliver fully embedded payments designed specifically for hospitality operations.

The new embedded Tap-to-Pay capability allows cafes, restaurants, pubs, bars, and hotels to accept contactless cards and digital wallets — including Apple Pay and Google Pay — directly within the POS, without relying on separate EFTPOS terminals. By embedding payment acceptance within the POS environment, Taptouch streamlines checkout and removes handoffs between ordering screens and external payment terminals. Learn more at https://taptouchpos.com/hospitality/tap-to-pay/

Built specifically for hospitality workflows, the platform embeds payments directly into multiple service scenarios, including pay-at-counter, pay-at-table, and self-service kiosk payments. Payments are handled within the same POS/Kiosk used for ordering and table management, allowing operators and staff to complete the entire service and payment flow without switching systems. For venue owners and managers, this results in simpler daily operations during busy service periods, more consistent staff execution, and easier onboarding when training new team members.

Taptouch embedded payments across counter, table, and kiosk workflows.
Taptouch embedded payments across counter, table, and kiosk workflows.

"Taptouch has consistently invested in technology designed to improve hospitality operations and elevate the customer experience," said Scott Zhang, CEO of Taptouch. "Rather than adapting generic payment solutions, embedded payments are designed natively within the POS to reflect how hospitality teams take orders, move through service, and complete payments on the floor."

The embedded payment solution is now available in Australia and New Zealand, from independent operators to multi-site groups, and is designed to scale alongside growing operational complexity and service demands.

Watch a short overview of Taptouch’s embedded payments solution: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sirc6KT2jTI

About Taptouch Software
Taptouch is an Australian-owned point-of-sale platform serving hospitality and retail businesses nationwide. Designed and developed locally, Taptouch delivers integrated technology solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern venues.

For more information, visit  https://taptouchpos.com/

Media Contact:
Meng Shi
Marketing Manager
Taptouch
marketing@taptouch.com.au

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-01-26

Jan 19 2026 - Daily Market Reports
2
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 19, 2026

Jan 19 2026 - Daily Market Reports
3
Party Like It’s (Not) 1999

Jan 19 2026 - International
4
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 16-01-26

Jan 19 2026 - Weekly Reports
5
The Monday Report – 19 January 2026

Jan 19 2026 - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Uranium Week: Boss, Is The Honeymoon Over?

Dec 23 2025 - Weekly Reports
2
Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Favourites For 2026

Dec 24 2025 - Rudi's View
3
Material Matters: Commodities In 2026

Dec 23 2025 - Commodities
4
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 19-12-25

Dec 22 2025 - Weekly Reports
5
Oz Equities: From Tech Darlings To Value Pivot

Jan 14 2026 - Australia
6
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 26 December 2025

Dec 26 2025 - Weekly Reports