The Green Heart of Toorak Park: How a Pavilion is Revitalizing Community Energy?

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the leading global PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has supported the City of Stonnington’s sustainability ambitions through the delivery of a high-performance solar solution at the newly redeveloped Toorak Park Pavilion in Armadale, inner Melbourne.



High–Performance Solar Solution Featuring the Sungrow SG110CX–P2 Inverter

As part of the $17 million Toorak Park Master Plan, the pavilion was equipped with Sungrow’s 110kW inverter and Energy Aware’s 99.44 kW rooftop solar system. It is expected to generate around 127,860 kWh of clean energy annually, cutting over 101 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.

Designed for reliable, high-performance operation, the solar installation delivers long-term energy cost savings and dependable power for a high-usage, community-facing sporting facility.

A Future–Ready Sporting Precinct Supporting Community Growth

Serving the Old Xaverians Football Club, Prahran Football Club and Prahran Cricket Club, the upgraded Pavilion provides inclusive, female-friendly changerooms, flexible social and function spaces, and enhanced amenities that support year-round community use. The project also saw the oval enlarged, drainage improved, and the installation of a modern electronic scoreboard along with state-of-the-art LED lighting to meet competition standards. In addition, it was recognised as one of four finalists in AFL Victoria‘s 2025 Best Community Football Facilities Project Awards, highlighting its broader impact across the sporting sector.

"These new facilities enhance the ability for players to develop their skills, and the specifically designed flexible social spaces increase community participation by providing spaces for members to meet, socialise and strengthen community." Rob Lacey, representative of the Prahran Junior Football Club said.

Collaborative Delivery Supporting Public Infrastructure and Sustainability Outcomes

The solar installation was delivered by Sungrow and Energy Aware, a trusted partner with a strong track record in community and commercial clean energy projects. Designed and constructed by 2Construct Pty Ltd.

Sungrow continues to support Australian councils and partners with innovative renewable energy solutions that lower emissions, reduce costs, and build resilient community spaces.

About Energy Aware

Energy Aware, established in 2009 is one of Australia’s largest independently owned solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies, partnering with construction firms and commercial property owners to deliver tailored solar and battery solutions. Backed by industry-leading technology and deep sector expertise, the team delivers practical, high-performance renewable energy solutions that support long-term sustainability and commercial outcomes.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world’s most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we’re committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en.

Contact:

Luly Wang, luly.wang@sungrow-hq.com

