4DMedical Secures US$100+ Million Funding to Accelerate U.S. Expansion and increase Technology Dominance in Software-Based Lung Imaging

Funding will scale hospital deployments for groundbreaking CT:VQ™ imaging product, strongly advance R&D, support early adopters at Stanford, Cleveland Clinic, University of Miami, UC San Diego Health, and more

LOS ANGELES and MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — 4DMedical, the leader in software-based respiratory imaging technology, today announced US$100+ million (AU$150 million) in new institutional placement. The investment will primarily be leveraged to accelerate U.S. adoption of its class-leading "CT:VQ™" product and significantly boost research and development—bolstering 4D’s technology lead in software-based lung imaging.



Backed by new institutional funding, 4DMedical is advancing its respiratory imaging technology and expanding the U.S. rollout of its FDA-cleared CT:VQ™ software.

CT:VQ™ is 4DMedical’s FDA-cleared, SaaS technology that provides ventilation and perfusion insights from CT imaging. Within just four months of FDA clearance, CT:VQ was deployed by four elite U.S. academic medical centers: Stanford, Cleveland Clinic, University of Miami, and UC San Diego Health. These rapid adoptions reflect growing interest from clinicians seeking quantified, actionable and functional information not available from traditional imaging–but increasingly vital to support diagnosis, treatment planning, and longitudinal monitoring.

"This is an extraordinarily important and validating event for multiple reasons," says Andreas Fouras, PhD, 4DMedical Founder and CEO. "First, it reflects growing global recognition of the technological leadership of 4DMedical, including our groundbreaking products such as CT:VQ™. And it recognizes both the commercial progress and even greater growth potential we have in the U.S. With this strong institutional backing and a strengthened balance sheet, we will scale adoption, accelerate R&D, deepen partnerships, and dominate the global marketplace for software-based lung imaging tools."

What the funding enables for hospitals and health systems

4DMedical will use the funding to expand U.S. availability of CT:VQ™ and support health systems with implementation at scale, including:

Commercial expansion across U.S. academic medical centers and health systems, with a focus on real-world adoption and multidisciplinary use

Customer success, training, and technical support to help integrate CT:VQ™ into existing clinical workflows and drive consistent utilization

Ongoing research and development to expand 4DMedical’s technology leadership, product portfolio and capabilities in functional lung imaging

Operational scale and flexibility to support additional growth opportunities and sustained clinical partnerships

Following the raise, 4DMedical reported a pro forma cash position exceeding US$130+ million (AU$200+ million), which will support the company’s U.S. expansion strategy and growing installed base.

Built to integrate into clinical workflows

4DMedical’s products are delivered through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model designed to integrate with existing hospital infrastructure. The company also highlighted strategic partnerships, including with Philips, aimed at supporting broader adoption pathways.

Availability

Hospitals and imaging networks interested in evaluating CT:VQ™ can contact 4DMedical for implementation information, workflow considerations, and a demonstration.

About 4DMedical

4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX) is a global medical technology company that creates and deploys the most advanced software-based cardiothoracic imaging technology—integrating both proprietary algorithms and artificial intelligence. 4DMedical’s software platform delivers deep, quantitative, insights from routine clinical imaging to help clinicians assess lung function and cardiopulmonary disease with significantly greater precision.

These insights help pulmonologists, radiologists and hospital teams quantify regional lung function, support diagnosis and disease monitoring, and inform treatment and surgical planning. 4DMedical’s solutions are designed to integrate into existing clinical workflows. They provide actionable, patient-specific information that supports better decision-making and operational efficiency across a range of respiratory conditions. Learn more at www.4dmedical.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2865006/4DMedical_Respiratory_Imaging.jpg?p=medium600

