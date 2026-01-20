ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-01-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|2.490
|9.21%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.410
|-16.33%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.140
|7.69%
|ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED
|28.420
|-12.04%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|5.440
|6.67%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|15.250
|-6.33%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.780
|4.71%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|2.820
|-6.31%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|4.740
|4.18%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|8.050
|-5.85%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|104.270
|3.35%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.130
|-5.83%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.610
|3.21%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.080
|-5.81%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|12.330
|3.09%
|ORA – ORORA LIMITED
|2.130
|-5.33%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|101.210
|3.07%
|NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.220
|-4.57%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.640
|2.82%
|ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED
|2.540
|-4.51%
|ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
|11.340
|2.62%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.660
|-4.35%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.350
|2.62%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|10.800
|-3.91%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|31.050
|2.54%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|12.700
|-3.79%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|10.730
|2.39%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|9.280
|-3.73%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|5.640
|2.36%
|RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|3.390
|-3.69%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|5.380
|2.28%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.070
|-3.68%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|25.810
|2.26%
|BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
|30.590
|-3.29%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.920
|2.22%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.160
|-3.26%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.990
|2.06%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|1.810
|-3.21%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|7.030
|2.03%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.940
|-3.09%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On