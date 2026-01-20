ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-01-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.490 9.21% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.410 -16.33% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.140 7.69% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 28.420 -12.04% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.440 6.67% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 15.250 -6.33% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.780 4.71% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.820 -6.31% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.740 4.18% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 8.050 -5.85% XRO – XERO LIMITED 104.270 3.35% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.130 -5.83% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.610 3.21% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.080 -5.81% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 12.330 3.09% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.130 -5.33% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 101.210 3.07% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.220 -4.57% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 3.640 2.82% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.540 -4.51% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 11.340 2.62% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.660 -4.35% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.350 2.62% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 10.800 -3.91% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 31.050 2.54% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 12.700 -3.79% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.730 2.39% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 9.280 -3.73% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.640 2.36% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.390 -3.69% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.380 2.28% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.070 -3.68% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 25.810 2.26% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 30.590 -3.29% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.920 2.22% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.160 -3.26% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.990 2.06% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.810 -3.21% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 7.030 2.03% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.940 -3.09%

