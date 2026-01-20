Stanmore Resources Destined For $4?

Technicals | 10:32 AM

Fairmont Equities' Michael Gable suggests Stanmore Resources' shares seem destined to rally towards $4 from below $3 today.

By Michael Gable

US markets were closed overnight, but futures have been lower due to the latest round of tariff threats. The safe haven once again is in hard assets such as precious and base metals, and energy.

Speaking of energy, oil prices continue to hold in well, coal stocks are starting to break higher, and uranium is about to, in our opinion, replicate what we have recently seen in the silver market.

That is, get ready for a big move very soon.

Having said all that, if we look again at US markets, it has been clear for several weeks now that although the major indices are treading water, there is a lot of rotation happening under the surface.

As the “MAG 7” ease back, the funds are flowing into smaller cap stocks.

Today, we offer a technical view on Stanmore Resources ((SMR)).

SMR – Gable – January 2026

We last looked at SMR on 25 November when it was trading at $2.13, and made the following comment:

“A daily close above $2.30 would be the buy trigger and we would then expect it to rally to the high $2’s.”

Having made the rally, the stock is now consolidating just under the downtrend line that had been in place since early 2024.

It is consolidating in a way that we believe will shortly lead to an upside breakout and another rally.

SMR is therefore a buy here.

However, more conservative investors may wish to wait for a daily close above $3.00.

We expect the shares to go on and retest the recent peak near $4.00. Initial stops can be considered back near $2.60.

Technical limitations

