ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-01-26

Daily Market Reports | Jan 21 2026

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 7.960 13.23% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.320 -8.86% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 13.170 13.14% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.610 -7.66% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 11.090 10.24% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.380 -7.32% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 7.530 9.61% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.130 -7.14% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 14.790 9.47% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.050 -6.47% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.930 8.43% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.090 -5.96% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.450 6.97% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.720 -5.88% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 16.270 6.69% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.710 -5.52% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 7.390 6.48% XRO – XERO LIMITED 98.900 -5.15% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 13.570 5.93% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.730 -4.95% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.630 5.62% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.240 -4.68% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.800 5.07% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.010 -4.61% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 180.800 4.95% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 178.370 -4.38% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.830 4.77% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.880 -4.32% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 92.610 4.55% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 25.140 -4.16% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.950 4.43% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 27.240 -4.15% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 3.800 4.40% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.160 -4.09% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 2.880 4.35% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.730 -3.89% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.940 4.26% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.060 -3.79% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 6.310 3.95% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 22.150 -3.78%

