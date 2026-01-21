ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-01-26

Daily Market Reports | Jan 21 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|7.960
|13.23%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|4.320
|-8.86%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|13.170
|13.14%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|10.610
|-7.66%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|11.090
|10.24%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.380
|-7.32%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.530
|9.61%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.130
|-7.14%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|14.790
|9.47%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|4.050
|-6.47%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.930
|8.43%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|10.090
|-5.96%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.450
|6.97%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|6.720
|-5.88%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|16.270
|6.69%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|1.710
|-5.52%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|7.390
|6.48%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|98.900
|-5.15%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|13.570
|5.93%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|1.730
|-4.95%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|2.630
|5.62%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.240
|-4.68%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|5.800
|5.07%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|12.010
|-4.61%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|180.800
|4.95%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|178.370
|-4.38%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.830
|4.77%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.880
|-4.32%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|92.610
|4.55%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|25.140
|-4.16%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|4.950
|4.43%
|ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED
|27.240
|-4.15%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.800
|4.40%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|5.160
|-4.09%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|2.880
|4.35%
|AMP – AMP LIMITED
|1.730
|-3.89%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|2.940
|4.26%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|4.060
|-3.79%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|6.310
|3.95%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|22.150
|-3.78%
