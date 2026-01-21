Baxter’s Room Temperature HEMOPATCH Sealing Hemostat Gains Momentum in Australia and New Zealand

PR NewsWire | 6:00 AM

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Baxter Healthcare is pleased to share the growing success of the room temperature storage configuration of Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat, launched earlier, this Summer, across Australia and New Zealand. Since its introduction, the product has been met with enthusiastic adoption by surgical teams who value convenience, versatility, and clinical performance.

Hemopatch in the OR
Hemopatch in the OR

Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat is a ready-to-use, absorbable collagen pad designed for tissue sealing and hemostasis.1 The new room temperature format eliminates the need for refrigeration, streamlining preparation and storage in operating rooms.1 Surgeons across the region are finding significant value in the product’s ability to manage mild to moderate bleeding scenarios with confidence.

"Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat is an excellent product that is quite versatile across many urological operations. The ability to handle venous bleeding across wide surfaces is great for patients and has allowed me to confidently use Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat," said Urological Surgeon, A/Prof Matthew Roberts from Queensland, Australia.

Baxter is proud to deliver meaningful value to clinicians through innovations like Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat, and empowering surgical teams in achieving their desired patient outcomes. The product’s strong reception underscores our commitment to providing solutions that help save and sustain lives.

With a shelf life of up to 36 months and compatibility with both open and minimally invasive procedures, Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat continues to be a trusted tool in operating rooms across Australia and New Zealand.1

For more information on Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat,  
Visit: https://advancedsurgery.baxter.eu/hemopatch 

Reference:

  1. Hemopatch sealing hemostat Instructions for Use.

Manufacturer:

Baxter Healthcare SA
Thurgauerstrasse 130 Glattbrugg,
ZÜRICH, 8152 Switzerland

Class of Device: III
CE0123

This content is intended solely for healthcare professionals and should not be interpreted as medical advice. Please consult with a qualified healthcare provider for any health concerns.

Hemopatch sealing hemostat is approved for use only in selected countries. For specific information on the availability and regulatory status of Hemopatch sealing hemostat room temperature in your country, we recommend contacting your local Baxter Healthcare sales representative.

Baxter and Hemopatch are trademarks of Baxter International Inc. or its subsidiaries.

GBU-AS21-250032 (v1.0) 01/2026

Hemopatch Australia IRI
Hemopatch Australia IRI

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2859987/Hemopatch_OR.jpg?p=medium600

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2859988/HemopatchIRI_AU.jpg?p=medium600

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
Lessons From Australia’s Superannuation Giants

11:00 AM - SMSFundamentals
2
Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Gold

10:37 AM - Technicals
3
Platinum Add-On Bolsters IPD Group’s Outlook

10:00 AM - Small Caps
4
The Overnight Report: Bond Rout Fells Equities

8:49 AM - Daily Market Reports
5
Today’s Financial Calendar – 21-01-2026

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Uranium Week: Boss, Is The Honeymoon Over?

Dec 23 2025 - Weekly Reports
2
Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Favourites For 2026

Dec 24 2025 - Rudi's View
3
The Overnight Report: Whiff Of Sell America

Jan 20 2026 - Daily Market Reports
4
Material Matters: Commodities In 2026

Dec 23 2025 - Commodities
5
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 19-12-25

Dec 22 2025 - Weekly Reports
6
Oz Equities: From Tech Darlings To Value Pivot

Jan 14 2026 - Australia