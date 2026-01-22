ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-01-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|5.980
|13.04%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|5.150
|-11.21%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.290
|10.03%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|5.670
|-9.86%
|PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
|14.020
|9.87%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|7.270
|-8.67%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|4.730
|9.49%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|26.180
|-8.43%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|1.870
|8.09%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.580
|-7.79%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.720
|7.46%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.540
|-7.23%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|10.800
|7.04%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.810
|-6.22%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.670
|6.80%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|5.650
|-5.99%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.390
|6.70%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|14.870
|-5.35%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.200
|6.19%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.360
|-5.26%
|A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
|8.530
|5.44%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.580
|-5.18%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|7.790
|5.41%
|FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED
|21.480
|-5.12%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|6.260
|5.39%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|7.460
|-4.97%
|BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
|6.770
|5.29%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|2.500
|-4.94%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|6.380
|5.28%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|171.920
|-4.91%
|S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED
|4.400
|5.26%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.560
|-4.88%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|29.100
|5.09%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|14.110
|-4.60%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.110
|4.98%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|12.950
|-4.57%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|5.920
|4.41%
|VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
|5.920
|-4.21%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.480
|4.35%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|6.060
|-3.96%
