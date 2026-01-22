ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-01-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.980 13.04% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.150 -11.21% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.290 10.03% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 5.670 -9.86% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 14.020 9.87% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 7.270 -8.67% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.730 9.49% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 26.180 -8.43% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.870 8.09% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 7.580 -7.79% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.720 7.46% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.540 -7.23% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.800 7.04% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.810 -6.22% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.670 6.80% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 5.650 -5.99% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.390 6.70% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 14.870 -5.35% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.200 6.19% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.360 -5.26% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 8.530 5.44% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.580 -5.18% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 7.790 5.41% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 21.480 -5.12% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 6.260 5.39% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 7.460 -4.97% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 6.770 5.29% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.500 -4.94% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 6.380 5.28% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 171.920 -4.91% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.400 5.26% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.560 -4.88% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 29.100 5.09% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 14.110 -4.60% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.110 4.98% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 12.950 -4.57% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.920 4.41% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 5.920 -4.21% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.480 4.35% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 6.060 -3.96%

