ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-01-26

Daily Market Reports | Jan 23 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|33.790
|27.37%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|17.410
|-6.40%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|8.350
|10.16%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|4.470
|-5.50%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|4.600
|9.52%
|ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING
|1.530
|-4.38%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.460
|9.52%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|10.350
|-4.17%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|13.940
|7.64%
|A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
|8.180
|-4.10%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|8.370
|7.45%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|27.970
|-3.88%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.920
|7.42%
|GPT – GPT GROUP
|5.290
|-3.64%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|13.620
|7.33%
|DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED
|7.780
|-3.59%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.860
|6.34%
|NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.090
|-3.54%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.670
|5.50%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|14.950
|-3.36%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|1.360
|5.43%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|3.770
|-3.33%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|27.600
|5.42%
|ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED
|26.510
|-3.32%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.560
|5.41%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|163.000
|-3.25%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|7.860
|5.36%
|BWP – BWP TRUST
|3.740
|-2.86%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|1.970
|5.35%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.680
|-2.86%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|14.860
|5.32%
|APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED
|5.520
|-2.82%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|7.150
|5.30%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|7.640
|-2.68%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.040
|5.19%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.090
|-2.68%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.460
|5.17%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|37.410
|-2.68%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|5.400
|4.85%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|17.650
|-2.65%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On