Hydrexia to Provide Hydrogen Application Solution to Toyota

SIDNEY, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hydrexia Pty Ltd, the wholly owned subsidiary of Hydrexia Holding Limited (Hydrexia), a leading hydrogen technology solution provider, announced today that it has secured an order to provide The Toyota Motor Corporation Australia Ltd (TMCA) with a number of relocatable hydrogen refuelling stations (RHRSs) to support hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles in the Australian market.

The agreement covering the supply, operation and maintenance of refuelling equipment expands on previous successful collaboration between Hydrexia and Toyota and follows the successful deployment of refuelling stations to UMW Toyota in Malaysia and Toyota Philippines. Hydrexia is proud to continue its support for Toyota’s leadership and significant commitment towards decarbonisation in the mobility sector.

"Australian consumers will continue to benefit from a wider choice of vehicles and technologies, which requires ongoing market leadership in driving this change and TMCA has shown its commitment to making this a reality," said Ashley Mills, the managing director of Hydrexia Pty Ltd. "Hydrexia is proud offer the necessary infrastructure and support to enable this change". "We are highly appreciative of the trust TMCA has placed in Hydrexia to match its customer service commitments," Mills added.

Hydrexia has rapidly expanded its international business operation across Southeast Asia, Europe, the U.S., and Australia. This latest project represents yet another significant step in Hydrexia’s growing presence in the Australian hydrogen market over the past 12 months.

About Hydrexia

Hydrexia Holding Limited is a leading integrated hydrogen technology solution provider in China with global reach. The company specializes in providing technology solutions for hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and end-use applications. Leveraging its solid R&D capabilities and industry-leading technology, Hydrexia aims to effectively address the technology and application needs across the global hydrogen industry value chain.

