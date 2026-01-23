Next Week At A Glance – 27-30 Jan 2026

Weekly Reports | 2:08 PM

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian Finance:

-The pace of the US Administration and President Trump “flooding the zone” remained intact this week. The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos started the week with a sword of Damocles hanging over Greenland’s head from a possible US invasion and/or European tariffs from the President.

-By Thursday the ‘art of the deal’ translated to a deal with NATO on Greenland, details to be released, with no troops on the ground and no additional EU tariffs. As proffered by former Vice President Gore at WEF, maybe the ‘sell America’ trade which re-emerged at the start of the week, with a sell-off in US treasuries, the USD and stocks, was a possible trigger for President Trump changing course and de-escalation of the situation.

-While some attributed Greenland as the reason for the risk-off selling and higher volatility, the sell-off in the Japanese bond market was no doubt a contributing factor, prompting a global sell off in bonds earlier in the week (higher yields).

-The stand-out trades again were precious metals. Silver up 12% is fast approaching US$100/oz and gold up nearly 8%, knocking on US$5,000/oz. Both at 52-week highs.

-The ASX200 was swept along for the sell-off, declining for the first three days of the week before taking a positive lead from President Trump’s Greenland about-face and a rally in US stocks and thus heading higher over the last two trading days.

-More importantly, a “monster” December jobs report, as described by Tony Sycamore from IG, was not enough to rattle Thursday’s market rally. It did however result in a re-pricing of interest rate expectations, with the market-implied probability of a 25bp rate hike at the RBA’s February 3rd Board meeting jumping to 60% from about 24%, with a full 25bp hike now more than fully priced in by May.

-The Australian dollar has also been in demand, rising around 2.5% against the US dollar over the week, boosted by the jobs data and ongoing strength in commodity prices.

-December quarter updates have also been filling in the FNArena inbox and broker call updates with hits and misses all round, a sign no doubt of the pending volatility in share prices over the February reporting season if this week’s moves from the likes of Paladin Energy ((PDN)), Generation Development ((GDG)) and Life360 ((360)) are anything to go by.

-Utilities proved the stand-out sector over the week, up over 5%, followed by energy up almost 3% and materials, boosted by golds and uranium, up over 1.5%. Materials is by far the stand-out sector over the year past, up just shy of 40%, at the expense of information technology, down -25%, and healthcare, down -23%.

-Looking ahead, Monday is a public holiday (Australia Day) and the December quarter CPI print on Wednesday remains a crucial link to probable interest rate pricing ahead of the RBA’s cash rate decision a week later.

The team at FNArena wishes everyone a great weekend.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-HungryPanda approaches annual Australian sales of $800m, ahead of Uber Eats and DoorDash

-Airwallex is seeking removal of media coverage before its IPO

-Blackstone is possibly exiting Australia’s top phase-1 clinical trials company, Nucleus Network

-Wesfarmers ((WES)) has called off plans to support the largest franchisee in its Priceline pharmacy network, Infinity Pharmacy Group

-Orthocell ((OCC)) is increasing its stake in Marine Biomedical to almost 12%

-Macquarie Asset Management ((MQG)) is seeking GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, to join as co-investors for the $11.6bn privatisation of Qube Holdings ((QUB))

-Nico Resources ((NC1)) has raised $3m at 30c per share

-Koala is relaunching its IPO aiming to list in the first half of the year with a $400m valuation and $100m equity raising

-Aware Super invests $460m in Vantage Data Centres APAC for exposure to AI infrastructure growth

-AI consulting boosts Accenture Australia’s revenue to $3bn and growth in profit by 20%

-China buys 60kt of Canadian canola, the first since October, impacting Australia exports

-Gilmour Space achieves $1bn-plus valuation after $217m raising, targeting further rocket launches

-CEFC invests $70m into QIC’s new global infrastructure fund

-Heaps Normal is looking for global investors to fund major expansion

-Private-equity owned IT services company Orro Group is up for sale

-Glencore shareholders want Rio Tinto ((RIO)) to buy all assets, not just the best, and pay a premium

-Healthscope signals lenders to reject Pacific Equity Partners’ bid for the Prince of Wales Private hospital, citing a -$100m undervaluation

-Chemist Warehouse ((SIG)) and Genesis Capital target Wesfarmers’ Infinity sales

-CommBank ((CBA)) urges RBA to push back against Apple’s dominance in mobile payments applying new federal powers

-29Metals ((29M)) launches $150m equity raising after the share price rallies 182%

-Regulators probe big telcos after 4G switch left thousands unable to call emergency services

-Ballard Mining ((BM1)) launches $60m capital raising

-Cashrewards pushes back after ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) closure under Matos

-UK government takes GBP25m stake in Kraken to support London listing

-MA Financial ((MAF)) has created a potential $100m warehouse facility to support US Fundbox as it expands into Australia

-Austrac has ordered an external auditor to Airwallex on suspicion it has failed to meet anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing commitments

-LinQ Minerals ((LNQ)) is raising $10m at 55c per share less than a year post IPO

-SpaceX is targeting an IPO possibly in 2026 that would raise more than US$30bn with a value of US$1.5trn

-Hesta has acquired a stake in Grow

-Atlassian shares fall -16% on Anthropic Cowork disruption fears

-Qantas Airwarys ((QAN)) raises points needed for Emirates Flights, up to 32% for premium economy and 20% for first class

-Mothballed Tahmoor coking coal mine is being positioned by administrators for sale

-Auriga minority investors are preparing to sell a stake as the Qld helicopter business achieves $30m-plus earnings

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

