Sigenergy Ranked No. 1 Energy Storage Brand Across Multiple Global Markets, According to SunWiz

PR NewsWire | Jan 23 2026

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

SYDNEY and DUBLIN and JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sigenergy, a global energy storage innovator, has been ranked the No. 1 energy storage brand in multiple international markets, including Australia, Ireland, and South Africa, according to the latest reports from SunWiz, an independent solar and energy consultancy.

Sigenergy Ranked No. 1 Energy Storage Brand in Australia, Ireland, and South Africa
Sigenergy Ranked No. 1 Energy Storage Brand in Australia, Ireland, and South Africa

Across these markets, SunWiz data confirms Sigenergy’s market leadership in energy storage system market share by total installed capacity across the 0–1000 kWh range, reflecting broad installer adoption and strong customer preference. In Australia, Ireland, and South Africa, Sigenergy is the most widely selected energy storage brand among installers, reinforcing its position as a leading supplier in both mature and fast-growing energy markets.

In addition, Sigenergy has maintained its position as the No. 1 battery manufacturer in Australia by blended capacity[1] since March 2025. Based on SunWiz data, the company has held this top ranking for ten consecutive months, underscoring sustained market leadership rather than a short-term surge.

Sigenergy’s strong regional performance reflects a consistent global growth trajectory. On a worldwide basis, Frost & Sullivan has ranked Sigenergy No. 1 in the stackable all-in-one Distributed Energy Storage System category. In 2024, Sigenergy shipped 475 MWh in this segment, capturing a 28.6 percent share of the global market.

Founded in 2022, Sigenergy has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing companies in the global energy storage industry, driven by a focus on innovation, product reliability, and installer-centric design.

[1] Blended capacity refers to the total energy capacity (in kilowatt-hours, kWh) of residential battery systems proposed, sold, and installed.

 

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-01-26

Jan 23 2026 - Daily Market Reports
2
Next Week At A Glance – 27-30 Jan 2026

Jan 23 2026 - Weekly Reports
3
The Short Report – 23 Jan 2026

Jan 23 2026 - Weekly Reports
4
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 23 January 2026

Jan 23 2026 - Weekly Reports
5
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 23-01-26

Jan 23 2026 - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
The Overnight Report: Whiff Of Sell America

Jan 20 2026 - Daily Market Reports
2
Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Favourites For 2026

Dec 24 2025 - Rudi's View
3
Oz Equities: From Tech Darlings To Value Pivot

Jan 14 2026 - Australia
4
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 26 December 2025

Dec 26 2025 - Weekly Reports
5
The Market In Numbers – 10 Jan 2026

Jan 10 2026 - Australia
6
Next Month At A Glance – Dec 24 – Jan 30, 2026

Dec 24 2025 - Weekly Reports