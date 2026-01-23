Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 23 January 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM

Our top ten news from 15 January 2026 to 22 January 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Silicon Shock: When AI Demand Broke The Supply Chain

Thursday 15 January 2026

Ongoing AI development is creating a supply shock that simply cannot be circumvented or avoided in 2026, GenInnov CEO Nilesh Jasani explains

2 – Australia’s Renewable Energy Supply Chain: Who’s Really Making Money?

Thursday 15 January 2026

Renewables are reshaping Australia’s industrial landscape, but they are not a uniform investment proposition

3 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 16-01-26

Monday 19 January 2026

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

4 – Rudi’s View: Pre-February Top Picks & Favourites

Thursday 15 January 2026

Updates on Conviction Calls, Best Buys and most favoured sector picks ahead of the February results season

5 – Uranium Week: 2026 Off To The Races

Tuesday 20 January 2026

The uranium sector is off to a cracking start in 2026 with rising U308 spot prices and ongoing contracting cycle renewal supporting equity fundamentals

6 – What In The Wild West Is Going On In Silver?

Friday 16 January 2026

The price of silver has almost literally exploded in 2025. Have solid fundamentals gradually been replaced by herd euphoria?

7 – Party Like It’s (Not) 1999

Monday 19 January 2026

Despite bubble fears, there are several key differences between the late 1990s and today that bode well for US equities in the year to come, ClearBridge Investments reports

8 – Focus On Telix’ Guidance Post Annus Horribilis

Thursday 22 January 2026

As Telix Pharmaceuticals turns the page on 2025, its annus horribilis, analysts remain optimistic around a potential valuation re-rating

9 – The Short Report – 15 Jan 2026

Thursday 15 January 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

10 – In Brief: Rio Tinto, Light & Wonder, Codan

Friday 16 January 2026

Record commodity prices drive earnings upgrades alongside a possible mega merger, while a litigation settlement in the gaming segment points to upside potential

